Billie Joe Armstrong si schiera con Joe Biden: «Trump deve andarsene»

Il frontman dei Green Day si è schierato con Joe Biden, candidato alle prossime presidenziali americane. L’account ufficiale di Billie Joe ha condiviso su Instagram un pezzo del video ufficiale di American Idiot scrivendo: «È il primo settembre. E io sono wide awake in America. Questo è stato un anno senza precedenti. Pandemia, rivolte razziali. Come dice Wake me up when september ends , prego tutti di risvegliarsi e registrarsi per votare».

Ha poi continuato: «Sostengo con tutto il cuore Joe Biden come presidente e Kamala Harris per come vice. Non ho una sola riserva in mente. Trump deve sparire. L’America non può permettersi altri 4 anni di Trump in carica. È in gioco la nostra democrazia. È in gioco la nostra terra. Abbiamo bisogno di assistenza sanitaria per tutti. Abbiamo bisogno di giustizia. Abbiamo bisogno di pace. Abbiamo bisogno di una riforma della polizia. Se avete 18 anni e più di 18 anni, vi prego di registrarvi per votare! È urgente. È un’emergenza nazionale».