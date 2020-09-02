Billie Joe Armstrong si schiera con Joe Biden: «Trump deve andarsene»

Il frontman dei Green Day si è schierato con Joe Biden, candidato alle prossime presidenziali americane. L’account ufficiale di Billie Joe ha condiviso su Instagram un pezzo del video ufficiale di American Idiot scrivendo: «È il primo settembre. E io sono wide awake in America. Questo è stato un anno senza precedenti. Pandemia, rivolte razziali. Come dice Wake me up when september ends , prego tutti di risvegliarsi e registrarsi per votare».
It’s September 1st 2020 and I am WIDE AWAKE IN AMERICA. This has been the most unprecedented year of our lives. A pandemic. Racial uprising. As the song goes “wake me up when September ends”. I plead to everyone to WAKE UP AND REGISTER TO VOTE. I am whole heartedly backing JOE BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT. KAMALA HARRIS FOR VICE PRESIDENT.. I have not a single reservation in my mind. All of my enthusiasm is for BIDEN/HARRIS! TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO. America cannot afford another 4 years of Trump in office. Our democracy is at stake. Our earth is at stake. We need health care for all. We need justice. We need peace. We need police reform. If you are 18 and over PLEASE register to vote!! This is urgent. This is a national emergency. We must be WIDE AWAKE FROM SEPTEMBER TO NOVEMBER 3rd!!! This is a call to arms for the soul of America! Our lives depend on this election!! Grab a group of friends and register! Grab a group of friends and vote! Tell EVERYONE! #notrumpnokkknofascistusa https://www.headcount.org/ These are the crucial states that could decide our democracy!! Register by the dates below in your state. DO IT NOW!! DO NOT WAIT!! AZ- October 5th FL- October 5th GA- October 5th MI- October 19th (can register to vote in person on election day) OH- October 5th PA- October 19th TX- October 5th WI- October 14th (can register to vote in person on election day)
Ha poi continuato: «Sostengo con tutto il cuore Joe Biden come presidente e Kamala Harris per come vice. Non ho una sola riserva in mente. Trump deve sparire. L’America non può permettersi altri 4 anni di Trump in carica. È in gioco la nostra democrazia. È in gioco la nostra terra. Abbiamo bisogno di assistenza sanitaria per tutti. Abbiamo bisogno di giustizia. Abbiamo bisogno di pace. Abbiamo bisogno di una riforma della polizia. Se avete 18 anni e più di 18 anni, vi prego di registrarvi per votare! È urgente. È un’emergenza nazionale».