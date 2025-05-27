Billie Eilish trionfa agli American Music Awards 2025: sette nomination, sette premi

Sono tornati ieri sera dopo due anni di pausa gli American Music Awards, i premi statunitensi che si basano sulla popolarità di canzoni, dischi, artisti. Le nomination sono infatti decise tramite l’analisi dei dati, i vincitori sono decretati dal voto dei fan.
La serata, condotta a Las Vegas da Jennifer Lopez (trovate in fondo la sua performance), era attesa anche per un ipotetico annuncio da parte di Taylor Swift della Taylor’s Version di Reputation. Annuncio che non c’è stato e anzi Swift, che non era presente alla cerimonia, non ha vinto alcun premio nonostante sei candidature. Strano, ma vero, non ha vinto nemmeno nella categoria Favorite Touring Artist nonostante il successo dell’Eras Tour.
Ha invece trionfato Billie Eilish che ha vinto sette premi su sette nomination. Due premi country per Beyoncé. Nel rap., Eminem batte Kendrick Lamar. Sono state introduttore tre nuove categorie: album dell’anno, canzone dell’anno e Social Song of the Year. Janet Jackson ha inoltre ricevuto l’Icon Award, Rod Stewart il Lifetime Achievement Award, Zac Brown il Veterans Voice Award.
L’elenco dei vincitori (in neretto).
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
New Artist of the Year
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
Album of the Year
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX, Brat
Gracie Abrams, The Secret of Us
Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
Kendrick Lamar, GNX
Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish “Birds Of A Feather”
Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!”
Hozier “Too Sweet”
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Collaboration of the Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Luther”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles On It”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
Rosé & Bruno Mars “Apt.”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone “Fortnight”
Social Song of the Year
Chappell Roan “Hot To Go!”
Djo “End Of Beginning”
Doechii “Anxiety”
Lola Young “Messy”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”
Favorite Touring Artist
Billie Eilish
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Favorite Music Video
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
Karol G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Album
Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX, Brat
Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Favorite Pop Song
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish “Birds Of A Feather”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Favorite Male Country Artist
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Shaboozey
Favorite Female Country Artist
Beyoncé
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Favorite Country Duo Or Group
Dan + Shay
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
Jelly Roll, Beautifully Broken
Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?
Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
Shaboozey, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going
Favorite Country Song
Jelly Roll “I Am Not Okay”
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph “High Road”
Luke Combs “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, The Creator
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Doechii
Glorilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Sexyy Red
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Eminem, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
Gunna, One of Wun
Kendrick Lamar, GNX
Tyler, The Creator, Chromakopia
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar “Like That”
Glorilla “TGIF”
Glorilla & Sexyy Red “Whatchu Kno About Me”
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Luther”
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
Partynextdoor
The Weeknd
Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Tyla
Favorite R&B Album
Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller
Partynextdoor, Partynextdoor 4 (P4)
Partynextdoor & Drake, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
SZA, SOS Deluxe: Lana
The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow
Favorite R&B Song
Chris Brown “Residuals”
Muni Long “Made For Me”
SZA “Saturn”
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti “Timeless”
Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Feid
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Becky G
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
Favorite Latin Duo Or Group
Calibre 50
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny, Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Fuerza Regida, Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
Peso Pluma, Éxodo
Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra
Tito Double P, Incómodo
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny “Dtmf”
Floyymenor X Cris Mj “Gata Only”
Karol G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida “Tu Boda”
Shakira “Soltera”
Favorite Rock Artist
Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Twenty One Pilots
Zach Bryan
Favorite Rock Album
Hozier, Unreal Unearth: Unending
Koe Wetzel, 9 Lives
The Marías, Submarine
Twenty One Pilots, Clancy
Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
Favorite Rock Song
Green Day “Dilemma”
Hozier “Too Sweet”
Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine”
Myles Smith “Stargazing”
Zach Bryan “Pink Skies”
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
Charli XCX
David Guetta
John Summit
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
Arcane League Of Legends: Season 2
Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson And Cast
Twisters: The Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande And Cast
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Asake
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop Artist
Ateez
Jimin
RM
Rosé
Stray Kids