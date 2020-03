Gli artisti che hanno chiesto al governo di sostenere i disoccupati durante il coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

We are live with our united musician letter demanding the extension of unemployment benefits to all self-employed workers. Signers so far include @algierstheband @bikinikillrecords Fugazi @sammusmusic @thedowntownboys @moormother @abdu__ali @sad13 @hurrayfortheriffraff Neutral Milk Hotel @thatevangreer countless others. Link in bio — musicians please sign and all please share. 💕💕💕