Ascolta il duetto fra Justin Timberlake e Anderson .Paak

Si intitola Don’t Slack, è un funk-pop allegro che promuove la produttività ed è cantato in duetto da Justin Timberlake e Anderson .Paak. Lo potete ascoltare qui sopra. Il pezzo è tratto dalla colonna sonora di Trolls World Tour, film animato che causa coronavirus per ora non vedremo in Italia.

“Pensate a quante vite possiamo salvare / non sapete nemmeno il potere che avete in quelle gambe”, canta Timberlake in una sorta di Can’t Stop the Feeling formato cartoon.

Timberlake è una delle voci della versione originale di Trolls World Tour, sequel del film del 2016 Trolls. Fra gli altri doppiatori, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Rachel Bloom, Ozzy Osbourne, lo stesso Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, Kelly Clarkson, J Balvin.

Justin Timberlake è il produttore esecutivo della colonna sonora che uscirà il 13 marzo. Qui sotto la tracklist che comprende il duetto con SZA The Other Side di cui abbiamo scritto qui.

1. “The Other Side” – SZA & Justin Timberlake

2. “Trolls Wanna Have Good Times” – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ester Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson & the Pop Trolls

3. “Don’t Slack” – Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake

4. “It’s All Love” – Anderson .Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton

5. “Just Sing” – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak & Kenan Thompson

6. “One More Time” – Anthony Ramos

7. “Atomic Dog World Tour Remix” – George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Anderson .Paak & Mary J. Blige

8. “Rainbows, Unicorns, Everything Nice” – Walt Dohrn & Joseph Shirley

9. “Rock N Roll Rules” – HAIM & Ludwig Göransson

10. “Leaving Lonesome Flats” – Dierks Bentley

11. “Born to Die” – Kelly Clarkson

12. “Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup” – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Icona Pop & the Pop Trolls

13. “Barracuda” – Rachel Bloom

14. “Yodel Beat” – Ludwig Göransson

15. “Crazy Train” – Rachel Bloom

16. “I Fall to Pieces” – Sam Rockwell

17. “Perfect for Me” – Justin Timberlake

18. “Rock You Like a Hurricane” – Rachel Bloom

19. “It’s All Love (History of Funk)” – Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton

20. “Just Sing (Trolls World Tour)” – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos, Red Velvet, Icona Pop & Sam Rockwell