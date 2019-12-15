Rolling Stone

Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTubeFlipboard
NewsletterVideo
Prossimo articolo John Frusciante è rientrato nei Red Hot Chili Peppers ContattiNewsletter
Content
Home Musica News Musica

Ascolta ‘FYRE’, il nuovo singolo di Ja Rule sul disastroso Fyre Festival

Il brano racconta la storia di quello che doveva essere un festival musicale esclusivo alle Bahamas ma è diventato una cosa a metà tra un campeggio e un naufragio

Di

Ultimi articoli di Rolling Stone

Tutti gli articoli

Il rapper Ja Rule ha pubblicato FYRE, un nuovo pezzo che parla del celebre – e disastroso – Fyre Festival. Pubblicata sul profilo Instagram del rapper, FYRE sta per “For You Real Entertainment” e su un beat che campiona il brano di Slick Rick del 1985 The Show Ja Rule racconta la storia di quello che doveva essere un festival musicale esclusivo alle Bahamas ma è diventato una cosa a metà tra un campeggio e un naufragio. La copertina del singolo è un disegno del sandwich al formaggio servito al festival e diventato virale. 

“The fest—the festival is on fire/We don’t need no water, make that motherfucker hotter,” rapper Ja Rule. “Hotter than the sun, but it wasn’t that/Show of hands if you got your money back?/Just playing, I got sued for that/100 mil to be exact.”

Il brano arriva subito dopo che il rapper è stato assolto da un caso riguardante proprio il Fyre Festival. Il giudice ha stabilito che i partecipanti al festival non hanno il diritto di citare il rapper nella loro azione legale da 100 milioni di dollari contro i creatori dell’evento. Secondo il post su Instagram di Ja Rule, il suo porsismo disco 12.Twelve.XII uscira alla fine di febbraio. 

Leggi anche

Rolling Stone
Content
Newsletter Strange Things 3
PMC

© 2019 Web Magazine Makers S.r.l.

logorolling

Se sei qui è evidente che apprezzi il nostro giornalismo.

Purtroppo il giornalismo che cerchiamo di offrirti richiede tempo e denaro. I ricavi della pubblicità ci aiutano a pagare tutti i collaboratori necessari per garantire sempre lo standard di informazione che amiamo.

Se ci leggi e ti piace quello che leggi, disattiva l'adblock per permetterci di offrirti il miglior servizio possibile.