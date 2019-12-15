Ascolta ‘FYRE’, il nuovo singolo di Ja Rule sul disastroso Fyre Festival

Il rapper Ja Rule ha pubblicato FYRE, un nuovo pezzo che parla del celebre – e disastroso – Fyre Festival. Pubblicata sul profilo Instagram del rapper, FYRE sta per “For You Real Entertainment” e su un beat che campiona il brano di Slick Rick del 1985 The Show Ja Rule racconta la storia di quello che doveva essere un festival musicale esclusivo alle Bahamas ma è diventato una cosa a metà tra un campeggio e un naufragio. La copertina del singolo è un disegno del sandwich al formaggio servito al festival e diventato virale.

“The fest—the festival is on fire/We don’t need no water, make that motherfucker hotter,” rapper Ja Rule. “Hotter than the sun, but it wasn’t that/Show of hands if you got your money back?/Just playing, I got sued for that/100 mil to be exact.”

Il brano arriva subito dopo che il rapper è stato assolto da un caso riguardante proprio il Fyre Festival. Il giudice ha stabilito che i partecipanti al festival non hanno il diritto di citare il rapper nella loro azione legale da 100 milioni di dollari contro i creatori dell’evento. Secondo il post su Instagram di Ja Rule, il suo porsismo disco 12.Twelve.XII uscira alla fine di febbraio.