Al concerto del grande ritorno gli Aerosmith hanno suonato solo sei canzoni

Gli Aerosmith sono tornati. Dopo quasi 1200 giorni lontani da palchi, ieri sera la band di Steven Tyler e Joe Perry si è esibita all’Hollywood Bowl, con replica domenica 1 novembre. Il loro è stato però un breve concerto preceduto da un lungo tributo pieno di star, dai Guns N’ Roses ai Black Crowes passando per Sammy Hagar, Billy Idol, Heart, Warren Hayes e altri.

All star jam at Aerosmith and Friends, Sully, Phil X, Nuno Bettancourt "Lightning Strikes", 10/29/26

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Billy Idol and Steve Stevens at Aerosmith & Friends "Livin' on the Edge", 10/29/26

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Guns N’ Roses - Last Child (Aerosmith) - Live Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles 10/29/26

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Le esibizioni sono state accompagnate da una house band che include tra gli altri Don Was, Nuno Bettencourt, Kenny Aronoff, Chad Smith, Andrew Watt, Mike Inez. Dopo il tributo di 21 canzoni (non tutte della band di Boston), gli Aerosmith hanno suonato solo sei pezzi, le hit, da Toys in the Attic a Walk This Way. Per intenderci, prima di loro i Guns hanno suonato cinque pezzi (tra cui le loro Welcome to the Jungle e Paradise City) e lo stesso hanno fatto i Black Crowes.

Come lasciavano intendere le foto delle prove diffuse nei giorni scorsi, è tornato a esibirsi col gruppo anche Joey Kramer, dopo lo scontro anche duro con la band. Non però come batterista fisso, ma nel ruolo di special guest come è stato John Douglas che lo ha sostituito nel gruppo anni fa. Alla batteria si è seduto Dave Grohl.

Aerosmith - Sweet Emotion - Live Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles 10/29/26

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Aerosmith - Dream On - Live Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles 10/29/26

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Aerosmith - The Train Kept A Rollin' - Live at the Hollywood Bowl 2026

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Aerosmith "Walk This Way" joined by Johnny Depp. 10/29/26

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Set list del tributo:

Make It (Sully Erna dei Godsmack)

Lightning Strikes (Sully Erna dei Godsmack)

Lord of the Thighs (Warren Hayes)

Walkin’ the Dog (Warren Haynes)

Livin’ on the Edge (Billy Idol e Steve Stevens)

Draw the Line (Sammy Hagar)

Helter Skelter (Sammy Hagar)

Never Loved a Man (Heart)

Janie’s Got a Gun (Heart)

Rag Doll (Eric Church)

I Don’t Want To Miss a Thing (Eric Church)

Let the Music Do the Talking (Black Crowes)

Write Me a Letter (Black Crowes)

Combination (Black Crowes)

No More No More (Black Crowes)

Chip Away the Stone (Black Crowes)

Nobody’s Fault (Guns N’ Roses)

Last Child (Guns N’ Roses)

Seasons of Wither (Guns N’ Roses)

Welcome to the Jungle (Guns N’ Roses)

Paradise City (Guns N’ Roses)

Set list degli Aerosmith:

Toys in the Attic (con Dave Grohl)

Back in the Saddle (con Dave Grohl)

Sweet Emotion (con Dave Grohl)

Dream On (con Dave Grohl)

Train Kept a Rollin’ (con Dave Grohl e Johnny Depp)

Walk This Way (con Joey Kramer e John Douglas)