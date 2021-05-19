Ai Queen piacciono i BTS

I Queen stanno mostrando il loro sostegno ai BTS, la boyband coreana che sta per pubblicare il nuovo singolo Butter. Ieri, i BTS hanno pubblicato un teaser del nuovo video: 20 secondi in bianco e nero in cui muovono la testa su un beat che somiglia molto a Another One Bites The Dust.





Poco dopo sono stati i Queen a ritwittare il video scrivendo: «Are you ready hey are you ready for this… Another One Bites The Dust’ x #BTS_Butter»:







«Ho imparato a conoscere il K-Pop nel Regno Unito. Mi piace dare il benvenuto alle persone che usano i loro modi per diffondere una nuova influenza su questa generazione. Sono sicuro che continueranno a fare grandi cose», ha detto Brian May l’anno scorso. Collaborazione in vista. o semplice omaggio?