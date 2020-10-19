Adele presenterà il nuovo episodio del ‘Saturday Night Live’

Adele sarà la conduttrice della prossima puntata del Saturday Night Live, che andrà in onda il prossimo 24 ottobre. L’ospite musicale della serata sarà H.E.R. Lo annunciato Adele con un post su Instagram: «Sono super emozionata! E anche assolutamente terrorizzata! È la prima volta che conduco. Ho sempre voluto farlo, ma non è mai stato il momento giusto. Ma il 2020 forse è l’anno in cui si può saltare a testa in giù sperando per il meglio. La prima volta che sono apparsa in questo show era 12 anni fa… ed eravamo nel pieno delle elezioni. Il cerchio si chiude».

L’annuncio non parla di nuova musica, ma sono diverse le persone che credono che Adele utilizzerà lo show per parlare del suo nuovo, attesissimo disco. Il suo ultimo lavoro, 25, è uscito nel 2015.