Adele presenterà il nuovo episodio del ‘Saturday Night Live’

Adele sarà la conduttrice della prossima puntata del Saturday Night Live, che andrà in onda il prossimo 24 ottobre. L’ospite musicale della serata sarà H.E.R. Lo annunciato Adele con un post su Instagram: «Sono super emozionata! E anche assolutamente terrorizzata! È la prima volta che conduco. Ho sempre voluto farlo, ma non è mai stato il momento giusto. Ma il 2020 forse è l’anno in cui si può saltare a testa in giù sperando per il meglio. La prima volta che sono apparsa in questo show era 12 anni fa… ed eravamo nel pieno delle elezioni. Il cerchio si chiude».
Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻
L’annuncio non parla di nuova musica, ma sono diverse le persone che credono che Adele utilizzerà lo show per parlare del suo nuovo, attesissimo disco. Il suo ultimo lavoro, 25, è uscito nel 2015.