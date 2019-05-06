Adele, in arrivo il nuovo album?

Ieri Adele ha festeggiato il suo 31° compleanno. La popstar di Hello ha approfittato dell’occasione per scrivere un lungo post su Instagram in cui ha parlato delle difficoltà dell’ultimo periodo – dai problemi alla voce fino alla separazione dal marito Simon Konecki – e del suo prossimo album.

«E sono 31… grazie a Dio – i 30 mi hanno messo davvero a dura prova ma ora sto cercando di fare del mio meglio. Sono cambiata drasticamente negli ultimi anni, e sto cambiando ancora adesso. So che quest’anno sarà grandioso e lo dedicherà tutto a me stessa», ha scritto la cantante. «Per la prima volta in dieci anni mi sento pronta a sentire il mondo intorno a me. 30 sarà un album drum ’n bass. Scherzo, eh». La scorsa estate il Sun aveva annunciato che il seguito di 21 sarebbe uscito nel 2019. Il prossimo album di Adele si intitolerà davvero 30?