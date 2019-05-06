Adele, in arrivo il nuovo album?

Ieri Adele ha festeggiato il suo 31° compleanno. La popstar di Hello ha approfittato dell’occasione per scrivere un lungo post su Instagram in cui ha parlato delle difficoltà dell’ultimo periodo – dai problemi alla voce fino alla separazione dal marito Simon Konecki – e del suo prossimo album.
This is 31…thank fucking god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️
«E sono 31… grazie a Dio – i 30 mi hanno messo davvero a dura prova ma ora sto cercando di fare del mio meglio. Sono cambiata drasticamente negli ultimi anni, e sto cambiando ancora adesso. So che quest’anno sarà grandioso e lo dedicherà tutto a me stessa», ha scritto la cantante. «Per la prima volta in dieci anni mi sento pronta a sentire il mondo intorno a me. 30 sarà un album drum ’n bass. Scherzo, eh». La scorsa estate il Sun aveva annunciato che il seguito di 21 sarebbe uscito nel 2019. Il prossimo album di Adele si intitolerà davvero 30?