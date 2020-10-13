A New York hanno cambiato il nome di una stazione della metro in Van Halen Ave

Il nome della stazione Van Siclen Ave, sulla A/C Line della metropolitana di New York, è stato trasformato in Van Halen Ave. Non è una iniziativa ufficiale e la scritta è già sparita.

In passato era stato Spotify a rendere omaggio a David Bowie e Prince nelle stazioni di Union Square e Broadway-Lafayette. Questa volta è stato l’artista Adrian Wilson cambiare temporaneamente il nome della stazione, così come aveva fatto dopo la morte di Ruth Bader Ginsburg trasformando 50th Street in RUth Street.

Proprio in quella occasione Wilson aveva spiegato alla NBC che usa lettere adesive che sovrappone a quelle esistenti. Dopo la morte di Eddie Van Halen, scrive Wilson su Instagram, «ho aspettato quattro giorni perché qualcun altro lo facesse, ma nessuno si è fatto avanti e perciò l’ho fatto io… prego. Aggiornamento: la scritta non c’è più».