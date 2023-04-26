«96 anni passati ad abbattere barriere»: le reazioni alla morte di Harry Belafonte

Si è spento ieri, a 96 anni, Harry Belafonte, musicista, attore e attivista che ha lasciato un segno indelebile nella cultura americana.

Belafonte è stato un personaggio amato non solo per le sue doti artistiche, ma anche e soprattutto per la sua capacità di rompere le barriere razziali all’interno dell’industria musicale americana e per il suo ruolo di attivista dei diritti civili. A ricodarne il suo impegno infatti, non solo musicisti e personaggi dello star system, ma anche tre differente presidenti, la famiglia Kennedy e i figli di Martin Luther King, grande amico di Belafonte.

Quincy Jones ha ricordato il suo compagno di battaglia partendo da quegli anni ’50 a New York dove i due sono riusciti ad affermarsi in un contesto prettamente bianco. Insieme i due hanno lavorato sul progetto di We Are The World.

RIP to my dear brother-in-arms, Harry Belafonte. From our time coming up, struggling to make it in NY in the 50’s with our brother Sidney Poitier, to our work on “We Are The World” & everything in between, you were the standard bearer for what it meant to be an artist/activist. — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) April 25, 2023

Bootsy Collins lo ha definito un «mattone» su cui si è potuta costruire la storia della musica black.

Another brick in our fabric has risen, Mr. Harry Belafonte; 3-1-1927 – 4-25-2023)🙏was an American singer, activist, and actor. His breakthrough album Calypso (1956) was the first million-selling LP by a single artist. Best known for "The Banana Boat Song". R.I.P.😥Bootsy!!!🏆🫡 pic.twitter.com/zEngkBSb0O — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) April 25, 2023

Tom Morello, chitarrista dei Rage Against The Machine che ha recentemente collaborato con i Måneskin, ha sottolineato il suo lavoro in difesa dei diritti umani.

Harry Belafonte was a great man, a great talent, a lifelong powerful advocate for human rights & civil rights and a hero of the people. Rest in peace, comrade. pic.twitter.com/ayNoeIvFde — Tom Morello (@tmorello) April 25, 2023

Patty LaBelle: «Sarai ricordato per sempre».

Rest in love and power Mr. Belafonte! You will always be remembered. 🙏🏾🖤🙏🏾#HarryBelafonte pic.twitter.com/2HjR7J8Q4d — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) April 25, 2023

Anche Ice Cube ha evidenziato i vari ruoli di Belafonte: «Più che un cantante, più che un attore, più che un uomo».

He was more than a singer, more than an actor and more than a man…Harry Belafonte will be missed. https://t.co/KLhr04PlU6 — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 25, 2023

Flavor Flav dei Public Enemy lo ha definito «eroe iconico e leggendario».

RIP to the iconic and legendary hero Harry Belafonte,,, Prayers and strength to your family. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/iMzvDJz3wE — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) April 25, 2023

Tony Bennett, amico di lunga data di Belafonte (dal 1948): «Mancherà a me e a molti altri per tutto ciò che ha fatto per questo mondo».

Questlove: «Ha rappresentato molte cose: il divertimento della musica calypso, doti attoriali fantastiche ma, soprattutto, mi ha insegnato a pensare al noi e non all’io»

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Questlove (@questlove)

Shaggy ha salutato Belafonte ricordando le radici giamaicane comuni.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Shaggy Aka Mr Boombastic O.D (@direalshaggy)

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe Biden si è detto rattristato dalla notizia: «Ha usato il suo talento e la sua voce per aiutare a redimere l’anima della nazione».

Jill and I are saddened by the passing of a groundbreaking American who used his talent and voice to help redeem the soul of our nation. Harry Belafonte’s accomplishments are legendary and his legacy of outspoken advocacy, compassion, and respect for dignity will endure forever. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 25, 2023

Ad unirsi al cordoglio anche due ex presidenti, Barack Obama e Bill Clinton. Entrambi hanno sottolineato il ruolo di Belafonte nel rompere le barriere razziali all’interno del mondo dell’intrattenimento americano.

Harry Belafonte was a barrier-breaking legend who used his platform to lift others up. He lived a good life – transforming the arts while also standing up for civil rights. And he did it all with his signature smile and style. Michelle and I send our love to his wife, kids, and… pic.twitter.com/g77XCr9U5b — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 25, 2023

Harry Belafonte spent 96 years breaking down barriers, bridging divides, and standing up for what he believed. His art and activism changed America and the world forever. I’ll always be honored to have known him. pic.twitter.com/xQuOhdk2MH — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 25, 2023

«Un leader coraggioso nella lotta contro il razzismo», ha twittato il senatore Bernie Sanders.

Harry Belafonte was not only a great entertainer, but he was a courageous leader in the fight against racism and worker oppression. Jane and I were privileged to consider him a friend and will miss him very much. pic.twitter.com/TO2xrz0GJF — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 25, 2023

Robert Kennedy Jr. ha ricordato come Belafonte fosse una figura molto presente in casa Kennedy quando lui era piccolo. «Harry è stato più che un amico per la nostra famiglia».

Harry Belafonte was so much a fixture in my home growing up that we considered him a part of our family. Harry was more than a friend to our family. He was also a treasured political ally who worked hand in hand as a supporter, counselor, and strategist with my father and uncle… pic.twitter.com/3vJrckT87f — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 25, 2023

Bernice King, figlia di Martin Luther King – di cui Belafonte era grande amico -, ha condiviso una toccante foto scattata durante il funerale del padre in cui si vede l’artista newyorkese in lacrime. «Quando ero una bimba, Harry Belafonte c’è sempre stato per la mia famiglia. Infatti, lui ha pagato la babysitter per me e i miei fratelli».

When I was a child, #HarryBelafonte showed up for my family in very compassionate ways. In fact, he paid for the babysitter for me and my siblings. Here he is mourning with my mother at the funeral service for my father at Morehouse College. I won’t forget…Rest well, sir. pic.twitter.com/31OC1Ajc0V — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 25, 2023

Al cordoglio di Bernice, si è unito anche Martin Luther King III: «Quando mio padre è stato assassinato, Harry Belafonte ha raggiunto me, mia madre e i miei fratelli a Memphis. È stata una delle poche persone ad assicurarsi che ci fosse qualcuno a prendersi cura di noi nei mesi dopo l’assassinio. È rimasto anche dopo che tutti gli altri se ne erano andati».

After dad was assassinated, Harry Belafonte joined me, mom, and my siblings in Memphis. He was one of the only people to make sure that mom and her children were taken care of in the months, days, and years after the assassination. He was there for us even when others had gone. — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) April 25, 2023

Mia Farrow: «Già ci manchi, Harry».

We have lost the great Harry Belafonte-beautiful singer, brilliant and brave civil rights activist, a deeply moral and caring man. Miss you already Harry 💔 pic.twitter.com/ZfxYLWqSMU — Mia Farrow 💙🏳️‍🌈 🌻 (@MiaFarrow) April 25, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis ha pubblicato una copertina di Ebony Magazine del 1953 con Belafonte insieme all’attrice Janet Leigh e all’attore Tony Curtis (padre della stessa Jamie). Quella copertina, come spiega l’attrice, è stata la prima a mostrare una persona di colore insieme a dei bianchi in America.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

L’ultima apparizione all’interno di un film per Harry Belafonte è stata in BlacKkKlansman di Spike Lee nel 2018. «Dobbiamo celebrare gli anziani mentre sono ancora con noi».

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Spike Lee (@officialspikelee)

Magic Johnson, icona del mondo del basket, ha definito Belafonte «un titano dell’industria dell’intrattenimento».

Today we lost a titan in the entertainment industry, the legendary Harry Belafonte. A singer, actor, activist, philanthropist, great person and so much more, Harry Belafonte paved the way for so many Black artists in the entertainment industry. At one point he was the highest… pic.twitter.com/fK8C9tlzSR — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 25, 2023

Anche Tim Cook, CEO di Apple, ha sottolineato l’importanza sociale del lavoro di Belafonte.

The world has lost a true giant today. Harry Belafonte was a barrier breaker who helped reshape our world through his civil rights advocacy, his music, and his acting. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/rhWZ5GOc6R — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 25, 2023

«Un altro “grande albero” è caduto», ha scritto Oprah sul suo profilo Instagram.