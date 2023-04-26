 «96 anni passati ad abbattere barriere»: le reazioni alla morte di Harry Belafonte | Rolling Stone Italia
News Musica

«96 anni passati ad abbattere barriere»: le reazioni alla morte di Harry Belafonte

A ricodarne il suo lavoro e il suo impegno politico non solo musicisti e grandi personalità dello star system, ma anche tre differente presidenti, la famiglia Kennedy e i figli di Martin Luther King

di
Harry Belafonte nel 1957

Foto: Archive Photos/Getty Images

Si è spento ieri, a 96 anni, Harry Belafonte, musicista, attore e attivista che ha lasciato un segno indelebile nella cultura americana.

Belafonte è stato un personaggio amato non solo per le sue doti artistiche, ma anche e soprattutto per la sua capacità di rompere le barriere razziali all’interno dell’industria musicale americana e per il suo ruolo di attivista dei diritti civili. A ricodarne il suo impegno infatti, non solo musicisti e personaggi dello star system, ma anche tre differente presidenti, la famiglia Kennedy e i figli di Martin Luther King, grande amico di Belafonte.

Quincy Jones ha ricordato il suo compagno di battaglia partendo da quegli anni ’50 a New York dove i due sono riusciti ad affermarsi in un contesto prettamente bianco. Insieme i due hanno lavorato sul progetto di We Are The World.

Bootsy Collins lo ha definito un «mattone» su cui si è potuta costruire la storia della musica black.

Tom Morello, chitarrista dei Rage Against The Machine che ha recentemente collaborato con i Måneskin, ha sottolineato il suo lavoro in difesa dei diritti umani.

Patty LaBelle: «Sarai ricordato per sempre». 

Anche Ice Cube ha evidenziato i vari ruoli di Belafonte: «Più che un cantante, più che un attore, più che un uomo».

Flavor Flav dei Public Enemy lo ha definito «eroe iconico e leggendario».

Tony Bennett, amico di lunga data di Belafonte (dal 1948): «Mancherà a me e a molti altri per tutto ciò che ha fatto per questo mondo».

Questlove: «Ha rappresentato molte cose: il divertimento della musica calypso, doti attoriali fantastiche ma, soprattutto, mi ha insegnato a pensare al noi e non all’io»

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Questlove (@questlove)

Shaggy ha salutato Belafonte ricordando le radici giamaicane comuni.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Shaggy Aka Mr Boombastic O.D (@direalshaggy)

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe Biden si è detto rattristato dalla notizia: «Ha usato il suo talento e la sua voce per aiutare a redimere l’anima della nazione».

Ad unirsi al cordoglio anche due ex presidenti, Barack Obama e Bill Clinton. Entrambi hanno sottolineato il ruolo di Belafonte nel rompere le barriere razziali all’interno del mondo dell’intrattenimento americano.

«Un leader coraggioso nella lotta contro il razzismo», ha twittato il senatore Bernie Sanders.

Robert Kennedy Jr. ha ricordato come Belafonte fosse una figura molto presente in casa Kennedy quando lui era piccolo. «Harry è stato più che un amico per la nostra famiglia».

Bernice King, figlia di Martin Luther King – di cui Belafonte era grande amico -, ha condiviso una toccante foto scattata durante il funerale del padre in cui si vede l’artista newyorkese in lacrime. «Quando ero una bimba, Harry Belafonte c’è sempre stato per la mia famiglia. Infatti, lui ha pagato la babysitter per me e i miei fratelli».

Al cordoglio di Bernice, si è unito anche Martin Luther King III: «Quando mio padre è stato assassinato, Harry Belafonte ha raggiunto me, mia madre e i miei fratelli a Memphis. È stata una delle poche persone ad assicurarsi che ci fosse qualcuno a prendersi cura di noi nei mesi dopo l’assassinio. È rimasto anche dopo che tutti gli altri se ne erano andati».

Mia Farrow: «Già ci manchi, Harry».

Jamie Lee Curtis ha pubblicato una copertina di Ebony Magazine del 1953 con Belafonte insieme all’attrice Janet Leigh e all’attore Tony Curtis (padre della stessa Jamie). Quella copertina, come spiega l’attrice, è stata la prima a mostrare una persona di colore insieme a dei bianchi in America.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

L’ultima apparizione all’interno di un film per Harry Belafonte è stata in BlacKkKlansman di Spike Lee nel 2018. «Dobbiamo celebrare gli anziani mentre sono ancora con noi».

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Spike Lee (@officialspikelee)

Magic Johnson, icona del mondo del basket, ha definito Belafonte «un titano dell’industria dell’intrattenimento».

Anche Tim Cook, CEO di Apple, ha sottolineato l’importanza sociale del lavoro di Belafonte.

«Un altro “grande albero” è caduto», ha scritto Oprah sul suo profilo Instagram.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Oprah (@oprah)

