La storia di Eddie Van Halen in 18 fotografie

In concerto al Rainbow Theatre.

Foto: Fin Costello/Redferns

New York, durante il tour di 'A Different Kind of Truth'.

Foto: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In concerto a New Haven nel 1984.

Foto: Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Foto: Robert Knight Archive/Redferns

In concerto a Chicago nel 1978.

Foto: Paul Natkin/WireImage

Dal vivo nel 2012 a Inglewood, California.

Foto: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In concerto al Madison Square Garden nel 1982.

Foto: Larry Marano/Getty Images

Sul palco per "Van Halen III Live".

Foto: James Crump/WireImage

In concerto nel 2001.

Foto: Ebet Roberts/Redferns

In concerto nel 2015.

Foto: Greg Allen/Invision/AP

Dal vivo nel 2001.

Foto: Robert Knight Archive/Redferns

In concerto durante il "Diver Down Tour" al Madison Square Garden, nel 1982.

Foto: Larry Marano/Getty Images

Foto: Fin Costello/Redferns

Dal vivo a Londra nel 1978.

Foto: Fin Costello/Redferns

Sul palco del Madison Square Garden nel 1984.

Foto: Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Foto: Robert Knight Archive/Redferns

Dal vivo a Devore, in California, nel 1983.

Foto: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

In concerto a Jacksonville nel 1984.

Foto: Ebet Roberts/Redferns