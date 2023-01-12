Jeff Beck, il saluto dei giganti: «Stava su un altro pianeta»

Se n’è andato un gigante della chitarra elettrica e i grandi del rock gli stanno rendendo onore. Perché Jeff Beck, morto ieri all’età di 78 anni, non era solo uno dei grandi guitar heroes del rock. Era anche lo snodo di tante esperenze di vita e musicali, il tutto sullo sfondo della scena britannica anni ’60 in cui musicisti che si conoscevano, si avvicendavano nelle formazioni (vedi il caso Yardbirds), si ammiravano, si invidiavano ponevano le basi per la musica rock come la conosciamo oggi, rielaborando il linguaggio del blues afroamericano.

Uno dei primi ad avere scritto sui social di Jeff Beck è stato il vecchio amico Jimmy Page, per breve tempo compagno di band negli Yardbirds. Era stato Page a suggerire l’ingresso nella formazione di Beck, dopo il “divorzio” da Clapton. Ed è stato lui a introdurlo nel 2009 alla Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. «Il guerriero a sei corde non è più tra noi per farci ammirare l’incantesimo che sapeva tessere intorno alle nostre emozioni mortali», scrive Page. «Jeff sapeva canalizzare la musica dalla dimensione immateriale. La sua tecnica era unica. La sua immaginazione apparentemente illimitata. Jeff, mancherai a me e a milioni di fan».

The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) January 11, 2023

Rod Stewart, che prima di entrare nei Faces ha fatto parte del Jeff Beck Group, scrive che «stava su un altro pianeta» e che «era uno dei pochi chitarristi che dal vivo mi ascoltava davvero e reagiva a come cantavo».

1/2

Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group

and we haven’t looked back since . pic.twitter.com/uS7bbWsHgW — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023

Per Ron Wood, «uno della mia band of brothers ha lasciato questo mondo e mi mancherà tantissimo. Lo voglio ringraziare per i primi giorni del Jeff Beck Group, alla conquista dell’America». E poi: «Musicalmente, abbiamo infranto ogni regola, è stato fantastico, rock’n’roll rivoluzionario». La traccia che consiglia di ascoltare è Plynth, da Beck-Ola.

🙏Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. pic.twitter.com/UareDAdtZ9 — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023

Il tweet più scarno tra i “reali” del rock-blues britannico è quello di Eric Clapton: «Always and ever».

Dopo la morte di Brian Jones, i Rolling Stones pensarono di reclutare Beck. Oggi Mick Jagger scrive che «abbiamo perso una persona meravigliosa e uno dei più grandi chitarristi al mondo».

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023

Dopo la morte di Syd Barrett, i Pink Floyd pensarono di reclutare Beck ma, come ha ricordato Nick Mason, nessuno ebbe il coraggio di chiederglielo. Ieri David Gilmour ha postato una foto con l’amico: «Sono sconvolto dalla notizia della morte del mio amico ed eroe Jeff Beck. La sua musica mi ha entusiasmato e ispirato, e come me innumerevoli altri, per tantissimi anni. Il pensiero mio e di Polly corre alla moglie Sandra. Resterà per sempre nei nostri cuori».

I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years.

Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra.

He will be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/369rHU7BCX — David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) January 11, 2023

Ne ha scritto anche Robby Krieger. Californiano, cresciuto musicalmente in un altro contesto musicale e culturale, il chitarrista dei Doors ha uno stile diverso da quello di Jeff Beck, eppure per lui era un idolo, anche se non l’ha mai incontrato. «Di recente con la mia band facevamo Freeway Jam perché il mio amico Phil Chen, scomparso l’anno scorso (nel dicembre 2021, ndr) aveva suonato nella versone originale di Blow by Blow».

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da The Doors (@thedoors)

E poi ci sono i Black Sabbath. Se Tony Iommi ricorda il genio e l’unicità di Beck, Ozzy Osbourne si dice rattristato dalla perdita e posta foto con lui, Ron Wood e Slash.

I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff -Tony pic.twitter.com/i6BGdqTUKU — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) January 11, 2023

I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9.

Long live #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/hG6O9tzfij — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 11, 2023

«Genius» è la parola che usa anche Brian Wilson.

I’m so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing. Jeff was a genius guitar player, and me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was “Danny Boy” – we both loved that song. Love & Mercy to Jeff’s family. pic.twitter.com/eZFHpHgiKt — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 11, 2023

«Nessuno suonava la chitarra come Jeff», scrive Gene Simmons dei Kiss. Per Paul Stanley, «ha tracciato un sentiero impossibile da seguire» da chunque altro.

Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3qnPOCyhUj — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 11, 2023

WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/8LVeq47wxx — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 11, 2023

Anche Nels Cline (Wilco) viene da un contesto diverso e non è uno che si esprime spesso. Lo fa per Beck che per lui «rappresentava la vera emozione alla chitarra grazie al suono, al timbro, al blues, al rock. Era una voce originale e notevole, perennemente a cavallo tra il grintoso/sporco/sessuale e il sublime. Man mano che progrediva (parola importante), si sottraeva alla fama tipica del rock per dedicarsi a una musica principalmente strumentale e improvvisata (ok, alcuni la chiamano fusion) e questo – cosa fondamentale – senza smettere di crescere, di esplorare. A differenza di chiunque altro della sua generazione, è cresciuto e poi cresciuto e ancora cresciuto, sviluppando un linguaggio profondo con la chitarra che è, che era solo suo».

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Nels Cline (@nelscline)

Tom Morello dei Rage Against the Machine lo ricorda per l’espressività e l’emozione che riusciva a cavare fuori dalla chitarra, citando le performance (non sempre ricordate) sull’album di Roger Waters Amused to Death. E poi: «Sto ascoltando la versione di People Get Ready di Beck e Rod Stewart e ringrazio il cielo d’essere vissuto nella stessa epoca di questo grande maestro».

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Tom Morello (@tommorello)

Lo ricordano anche Mike McCready e Matt Cameron dei Pearl Jam, Johnny Marr («un pioniere e uno dei più grandi di sempre»), Gary Kemp, Mike Garson, Duff McKagan, David Coverdale, Chrissie Hynde («un amico vero e leale») e molti altri.

Saddened to hear Jeff Beck has passed away. I was lucky to see him once and I stood in awe of his genius. Thank you, Jeff, for being amazing to us guitar players… pic.twitter.com/f680ldCgQ5 — Mike McCready (@MikeMcCreadyPJ) January 11, 2023

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Matt Cameron (@themattcameron)

RIP Jeff Beck. A pioneer and one of the all time greats. #jeffbeck pic.twitter.com/h7bTL3ZaxA — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 11, 2023

An absolute god of guitar. No one can replace him. From rock to soul to jazz he was the greatest player in all genres. Unique. Such awful news but thank you Jeff for all you gave us. #jeffBeck @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/kfeTDaPSdR — Gary Kemp (@garyjkemp) January 11, 2023

Jeff Beck was a great guitarist. He was magical with us for David’s final Ziggy concert in ’73. I stayed at his home in Tunbridge Wells in ’78. He either had a guitar in hand or was fixing cars! Thank you for your musical contributions. We’ll miss you, Jeff. The music lives on… pic.twitter.com/gRVsZ1emxX — Mike Garson (@mikegarson) January 11, 2023

Rest In Peace @jeffbeckmusic ….you always treated me and @SuHolmesMcKagan with kindness. A DECENT and special man…. — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) January 11, 2023

Oh, My Heart…RIP, Jeff…I miss you already…💔💔💔💔💔 Jeff Beck, Guitar Virtuoso and Blues-Rock Innovator, Dead at 78 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/oJ2O1vqbDk — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) January 11, 2023