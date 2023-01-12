 Jeff Beck, il saluto dei giganti: «Stava su un altro pianeta» | Rolling Stone Italia
Rest In Power

Jeff Beck, il saluto dei giganti: «Stava su un altro pianeta»

Jimmy Page, David Gilmour, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart sono solo alcuni dei grandi che stanno rendendo omaggio al chitarrista. Perché Beck non era "solo" un guitar hero. Era anche lo snodo di tante esperenze di vita e musicali

di

Jeff Beck e Jimmy Page alla cerimonia della Rock and Roll Hall of Fame del 2009

Foto: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Se n’è andato un gigante della chitarra elettrica e i grandi del rock gli stanno rendendo onore. Perché Jeff Beck, morto ieri all’età di 78 anni, non era solo uno dei grandi guitar heroes del rock. Era anche lo snodo di tante esperenze di vita e musicali, il tutto sullo sfondo della scena britannica anni ’60 in cui musicisti che si conoscevano, si avvicendavano nelle formazioni (vedi il caso Yardbirds), si ammiravano, si invidiavano ponevano le basi per la musica rock come la conosciamo oggi, rielaborando il linguaggio del blues afroamericano.

Uno dei primi ad avere scritto sui social di Jeff Beck è stato il vecchio amico Jimmy Page, per breve tempo compagno di band negli Yardbirds. Era stato Page a suggerire l’ingresso nella formazione di Beck, dopo il “divorzio” da Clapton. Ed è stato lui a introdurlo nel 2009 alla Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. «Il guerriero a sei corde non è più tra noi per farci ammirare l’incantesimo che sapeva tessere intorno alle nostre emozioni mortali», scrive Page. «Jeff sapeva canalizzare la musica dalla dimensione immateriale. La sua tecnica era unica. La sua immaginazione apparentemente illimitata. Jeff, mancherai a me e a milioni di fan».

Rod Stewart, che prima di entrare nei Faces ha fatto parte del Jeff Beck Group, scrive che «stava su un altro pianeta» e che «era uno dei pochi chitarristi che dal vivo mi ascoltava davvero e reagiva a come cantavo».

Per Ron Wood, «uno della mia band of brothers ha lasciato questo mondo e mi mancherà tantissimo. Lo voglio ringraziare per i primi giorni del Jeff Beck Group, alla conquista dell’America». E poi: «Musicalmente, abbiamo infranto ogni regola, è stato fantastico, rock’n’roll rivoluzionario». La traccia che consiglia di ascoltare è Plynth, da Beck-Ola.

Il tweet più scarno tra i “reali” del rock-blues britannico è quello di Eric Clapton: «Always and ever».

Dopo la morte di Brian Jones, i Rolling Stones pensarono di reclutare Beck. Oggi Mick Jagger scrive che «abbiamo perso una persona meravigliosa e uno dei più grandi chitarristi al mondo».

Dopo la morte di Syd Barrett, i Pink Floyd pensarono di reclutare Beck ma, come ha ricordato Nick Mason, nessuno ebbe il coraggio di chiederglielo. Ieri David Gilmour ha postato una foto con l’amico: «Sono sconvolto dalla notizia della morte del mio amico ed eroe Jeff Beck. La sua musica mi ha entusiasmato e ispirato, e come me innumerevoli altri, per tantissimi anni. Il pensiero mio e di Polly corre alla moglie Sandra. Resterà per sempre nei nostri cuori».

Ne ha scritto anche Robby Krieger. Californiano, cresciuto musicalmente in un altro contesto musicale e culturale, il chitarrista dei Doors ha uno stile diverso da quello di Jeff Beck, eppure per lui era un idolo, anche se non l’ha mai incontrato. «Di recente con la mia band facevamo Freeway Jam perché il mio amico Phil Chen, scomparso l’anno scorso (nel dicembre 2021, ndr) aveva suonato nella versone originale di Blow by Blow».

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da The Doors (@thedoors)

E poi ci sono i Black Sabbath. Se Tony Iommi ricorda il genio e l’unicità di Beck, Ozzy Osbourne si dice rattristato dalla perdita e posta foto con lui, Ron Wood e Slash.

«Genius» è la parola che usa anche Brian Wilson.

«Nessuno suonava la chitarra come Jeff», scrive Gene Simmons dei Kiss. Per Paul Stanley, «ha tracciato un sentiero impossibile da seguire» da chunque altro.

Anche Nels Cline (Wilco) viene da un contesto diverso e non è uno che si esprime spesso. Lo fa per Beck che per lui «rappresentava la vera emozione alla chitarra grazie al suono, al timbro, al blues, al rock. Era una voce originale e notevole, perennemente a cavallo tra il grintoso/sporco/sessuale e il sublime. Man mano che progrediva (parola importante), si sottraeva alla fama tipica del rock per dedicarsi a una musica principalmente strumentale e improvvisata (ok, alcuni la chiamano fusion) e questo – cosa fondamentale – senza smettere di crescere, di esplorare. A differenza di chiunque altro della sua generazione, è cresciuto e poi cresciuto e ancora cresciuto, sviluppando un linguaggio profondo con la chitarra che è, che era solo suo».

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Nels Cline (@nelscline)

Tom Morello dei Rage Against the Machine lo ricorda per l’espressività e l’emozione che riusciva a cavare fuori dalla chitarra, citando le performance (non sempre ricordate) sull’album di Roger Waters Amused to Death. E poi: «Sto ascoltando la versione di People Get Ready di Beck e Rod Stewart e ringrazio il cielo d’essere vissuto nella stessa epoca di questo grande maestro».

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Tom Morello (@tommorello)

Lo ricordano anche Mike McCready e Matt Cameron dei Pearl Jam, Johnny Marr («un pioniere e uno dei più grandi di sempre»), Gary Kemp, Mike Garson, Duff McKagan, David Coverdale, Chrissie Hynde («un amico vero e leale») e molti altri.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Matt Cameron (@themattcameron)

