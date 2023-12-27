 Le foto della supersession di Chad Smith dei Red Hot Chili Peppers | Rolling Stone Italia
Le foto della supersession di Chad Smith dei Red Hot Chili Peppers

Chad Smith dei Red Hot Chili Peppers. Foto: Enzo Mazzeo

Chris Robinson (Black Crowes), Chad Smith, Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction), Brent Woods (Chevy Metal). Foto: Enzo Mazzeo

Shane Hawkins. Foto: Enzo Mazzeo

Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal), Chad Smith, Wiley Hodgen (Chevy Metal). Foto: Enzo Mazzeo

Beckett Smith, il figlio di Chad. Foto: Enzo Mazzeo

Chad Smith dei Red Hot Chili Peppers. Foto: Enzo Mazzeo

Chris Robinson (Black Crowes), Chad Smith, Wiley Hodgen (Chevy Metal). Foto: Enzo Mazzeo

