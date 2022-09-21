Bumbaclarts! I 50 anni di Liam Gallagher in 50 tweet matti

Noel, il Manchester City e il look. La birra, i concerti e… Bumbaclarts. Sono questi, in ordine neanche troppo sparso, i pensieri fissi di Liam Gallagher, che proprio oggi compie 50 anni. A questa conclusione, in verità non così sorprendente, siamo giunti dopo un’intera giornata trascorsa a esaminare la sua copiosa produzione di tweet.

Liam twitta che è un piacere, alternando le prese per il culo del fratello alle invettive contro gli arbitri di Premier e Champions League, le foto alcoliche ai nonsense, i selfie e… Bumbaclarts. Quest’ultima, ripetuta in decine di tweet, è una parola che appartiene allo slang giamaicano e che, così ci par di capire, si può usare sia come espressione di stupore sia come insulto.

Secondo la sua bio di Twitter, Liam è una RNR STAR GODLIKE RASTA ICON LEGEND BIBLICAL OMNIPRESENT PROPHET SPIRITUAL MAJESTICAL CELESTIAL OPTIMYSTIC BUDDHIST JEDI APPROACHABLE ZEN LOVER HUMBLE BEE, scritto proprio così, urlato com’è nel suo stile. Humble, umile, ci convince poco. Tutto il resto in effetti l’abbiamo ritrovato in questi 50 tweet che rappresentano bene il Liam-pensiero, e che sono il nostro modo per fargli gli auguri. Buon compleanno Liam!

1È stronzo uno di noi due che non sono io…

We’re not all cunts The Gallaghers — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 5, 2022

2… o forse no

It’s official I’m a cunt LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2016

3Gli Oasis pisciano in testa ai Beatles

Eh carra you got shit banter for a scouser fucking hell la you been hanging out with Neville too long oasis piss all over the Beatles how many times did they do knebworth — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2022

4Soy la mano de Dios

Maradona shakes the hand of God ! pic.twitter.com/GfFxdvYi — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2012

5Meglio un giorno da Liam che cento da Kanye

Kanye West. Utter Shit. LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 26, 2015

6Quindi per la reunion tutto ok?

FUCK OASIS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 24, 2016

7Col cazzo che mi chiudi l’account Twitter

So news reaches me from a far that team NG are trying to get me shut down on twitter coz they don’t like my tweets did dums good luck you little fart c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 18, 2019

8E Noel muto

Only time there was ever 2 front men in oasis was when my shadow was lit up by the lights THE END — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 16, 2021

9Non sono la bitch di Paul Weller

I don’t give a fuck what Paul weller thinks I’ve never been 1 of his little bitches and he fucking knows it as you were LFUKING x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 26, 2017

10Il tormentone: Bumbaclarts!

Bumbaclarts — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 18, 2022

11Specchio (del cesso) delle mie brame

Pub toilets never looked so good c’mon you know LG x pic.twitter.com/Uj3dHuXUZe — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 15, 2021

12Gradisce un’altra vodka tonic, signore?

Growing old sufuking perbley as you were ya LFUKING x pic.twitter.com/Pl4L56j2bz — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 16, 2016

13I’m a Belieber

Wow Yeah Justin Bieber Rules ! LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 9, 2013

14Messaggio a Camere riunite

If I want entertaining I watch a film go to a gig football or boxing or talk to myself certainly don’t look for entertainment in politics get behind that black door and dont come out till you’ve sorted the country out you Hilarious fuckers LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2022

15Ridatemi i parka e nessuno si farà male

To the cunt who stole my stone island parkas from my hotel room while I was playing Glastonbury hand them over all will be forgiven LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 1, 2017

16One, two, three, four… colla!

Buy your own fucking GLUE — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 15, 2022

17Italians ruttano better

18I want to ride my bicycle

BMX racing at the Olympics is blowing my mind — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 30, 2021

19Io sono Liam, sono cristiano

Jesus saves — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 24, 2021

20Sei l’imbarazzo della famiglia

For someone who honestly and I mean HONESTLY thinks he’s the Paul McCartney of his generation is seriously deluded imagine Macca saying all new Beatle fans are pricks sorry rkid you need more than a year off you are an embarrassment to the family LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 15, 2019

21La squadra che gioca da Dio

JESUS FC — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 23, 2022

22Chi l’ha detto che il rock’n’roll è morto?

So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x pic.twitter.com/MSVR1C6EXk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 18, 2021

23Guinness e Bumbaclarts

GUINNESS and fucking lots of it ya Bumbaclarts — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 27, 2022

24Immagina un mondo senza teste di cazzo

Imagine there’s no dickheads LG X — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 13, 2016

25Cioccolato Council Estate

Morning rastas hope it’s sunny tday hopefully get some voodoo rays on my toblerones — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 13, 2022

26Meglio di Muhammad Ali

Nobody touches Mike Tyson he’s no1 better then Ali — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 21, 2022

27Garantismo anglosassone

Funny thing is 99 percent of judges are massive CUNTZ LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 2, 2022

28Hard ‘n’ petaloso

That was HEAVY PETAL — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 7, 2022

29Se bevo è colpa della Superlega

This super league stuff is really scary it has to be stopped it’s enough to drive a sober person to drink large amounts of alcohol — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 19, 2021

30Fratellone patatone

31Dal Vangelo secondo Liam

He who without sin throw the first stone have a good Friday and remember always look on the bright side of life ya Bumbaclarts — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 15, 2022

32C’è chi si mette degli occhiali da sole

33Regole di vita (che non si applicano ai tweet)

My mam once told me if you haven’t got anything nice to say don’t say anything at all CTID LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 1, 2021

34Sgt. Pep Guardiola’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Sgt pep is GOD I love this game MCFC CHAMPIONS LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2022

35Dopo il concerto a Barolo

Proper gig tnight in Italy you were biblical stay cool sending you love n light LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 4, 2019

36Ma vi sembro uno che si tinge di biondo?

I’ve not dyed my hair blonde you lunatics it’s just the light n the sunshiiiiiiiiiiiiiiine ffs — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 5, 2022

37Niente autografi agli stronzi

To those professional spunkbubbles who were recording me and calling me a cunt as soon as I got of a flight for not signing there stuffs your not proper fans you should be ashamed of yourselfs entitled CUNTZ — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 26, 2022

38Rigore è quando arbitro fischia

That was a handy 3 points MCFC CHAMPIONS LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 26, 2022

39Glastocratico

Glastonbury let there be LG x pic.twitter.com/cBDQ65FbAH — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 28, 2014

40Great minds walk alike

Now you know what it’s like to walk in my shoes BIGMAN congratulations MCFC CHAMPIONS LG x pic.twitter.com/ystOxE2XfE — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 7, 2022

41Miaaaaaaoooooooooooo

Oh and by the way don’t fuck with the cats 🐈‍⬛ — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 9, 2022

42Buongiornissimo!

Im a morning person — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 10, 2021

43Benvenuto raggio di sole

Looks like im gonna have to bring some sunshiiiiiiiiiiiiine to Belfast LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 24, 2022

44Occhio al supergruppo

SUPER GROUP INCOMING LG JS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 19, 2022

45Rane da leccare, John Lennon e Barry White

People ask me 35/2 what is about Lennon John Lennon and his voice and sometimes sit there and ping pong out but as I’ve just licked a frog 🐸 I’ll give you a little Barry white I guess i recognise the pain nanu nanu — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 20, 2022

46Mai giudicare una Ford Fiesta dal volante

Iggy pop still dangerous his band were biblical lastnight also finally caught up with the sleaford mods marvellous chaps never judge a Ford Fiesta by its steering wheel as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2022

47Resto umile

I’m the best songwriter in the world Lee mavers I’d destroy — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 14, 2017

48Sillogismi ubriachi che portano da Dylan a Taylor Swift

No bob Dylan no punk no punk no rap no rap no Taylor swift — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 16, 2020

49L’onore delle armi

Lonesome St by BLUR song of the year LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 4, 2015

50Dai Noel, facciamo un ultimo valzer