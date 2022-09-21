 Bumbaclarts! I 50 anni di Liam Gallagher in 50 tweet matti | Rolling Stone Italia
Prossimo articolo Lo spirito del figlio Arthur abita 'Fede, speranza e carneficina' di Nick Cave
Bumbaclarts! I 50 anni di Liam Gallagher in 50 tweet matti

Scampoli di Liam-pensiero. Per festeggiarne il mezzo secolo di vita, abbiamo raccolto 50 cinguettii del cantante degli Oasis, dalle prese per il culo di Noel alle foto sceme, dal calcio alla birra, dai selfie matti ai messaggi semiseri. Buon compleanno, Rkid!

di

Liam Gallagher nel 2022

Foto: Alvaro Ballesteros/Europa Press via Getty Images

Noel, il Manchester City e il look. La birra, i concerti e… Bumbaclarts. Sono questi, in ordine neanche troppo sparso, i pensieri fissi di Liam Gallagher, che proprio oggi compie 50 anni. A questa conclusione, in verità non così sorprendente, siamo giunti dopo un’intera giornata trascorsa a esaminare la sua copiosa produzione di tweet.

Liam twitta che è un piacere, alternando le prese per il culo del fratello alle invettive contro gli arbitri di Premier e Champions League, le foto alcoliche ai nonsense, i selfie e… Bumbaclarts. Quest’ultima, ripetuta in decine di tweet, è una parola che appartiene allo slang giamaicano e che, così ci par di capire, si può usare sia come espressione di stupore sia come insulto.

Secondo la sua bio di Twitter, Liam è una RNR STAR GODLIKE RASTA ICON LEGEND BIBLICAL OMNIPRESENT PROPHET SPIRITUAL MAJESTICAL CELESTIAL OPTIMYSTIC BUDDHIST JEDI APPROACHABLE ZEN LOVER HUMBLE BEE, scritto proprio così, urlato com’è nel suo stile. Humble, umile, ci convince poco. Tutto il resto in effetti l’abbiamo ritrovato in questi 50 tweet che rappresentano bene il Liam-pensiero, e che sono il nostro modo per fargli gli auguri. Buon compleanno Liam!

1È stronzo uno di noi due che non sono io…

2… o forse no

3Gli Oasis pisciano in testa ai Beatles

4Soy la mano de Dios

5Meglio un giorno da Liam che cento da Kanye

6Quindi per la reunion tutto ok?

7Col cazzo che mi chiudi l’account Twitter

8E Noel muto

9Non sono la bitch di Paul Weller

10Il tormentone: Bumbaclarts!

11Specchio (del cesso) delle mie brame

12Gradisce un’altra vodka tonic, signore?

13I’m a Belieber

14Messaggio a Camere riunite

15Ridatemi i parka e nessuno si farà male

16One, two, three, four… colla!

17Italians ruttano better

18I want to ride my bicycle

19Io sono Liam, sono cristiano

20Sei l’imbarazzo della famiglia

21La squadra che gioca da Dio

22Chi l’ha detto che il rock’n’roll è morto?

23Guinness e Bumbaclarts

24Immagina un mondo senza teste di cazzo

25Cioccolato Council Estate

26Meglio di Muhammad Ali

27Garantismo anglosassone

28Hard ‘n’ petaloso

29Se bevo è colpa della Superlega

30Fratellone patatone

31Dal Vangelo secondo Liam

32C’è chi si mette degli occhiali da sole

33Regole di vita (che non si applicano ai tweet)

34Sgt. Pep Guardiola’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

35Dopo il concerto a Barolo

36Ma vi sembro uno che si tinge di biondo?

37Niente autografi agli stronzi

38Rigore è quando arbitro fischia

39Glastocratico

40Great minds walk alike

41Miaaaaaaoooooooooooo

42Buongiornissimo!

43Benvenuto raggio di sole

44Occhio al supergruppo

45Rane da leccare, John Lennon e Barry White

46Mai giudicare una Ford Fiesta dal volante

47Resto umile

48Sillogismi ubriachi che portano da Dylan a Taylor Swift

49L’onore delle armi

50Dai Noel, facciamo un ultimo valzer

