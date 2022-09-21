Bumbaclarts! I 50 anni di Liam Gallagher in 50 tweet matti

Noel, il Manchester City e il look. La birra, i concerti e… Bumbaclarts. Sono questi, in ordine neanche troppo sparso, i pensieri fissi di Liam Gallagher, che proprio oggi compie 50 anni. A questa conclusione, in verità non così sorprendente, siamo giunti dopo un’intera giornata trascorsa a esaminare la sua copiosa produzione di tweet.
Liam twitta che è un piacere, alternando le prese per il culo del fratello alle invettive contro gli arbitri di Premier e Champions League, le foto alcoliche ai nonsense, i selfie e… Bumbaclarts. Quest’ultima, ripetuta in decine di tweet, è una parola che appartiene allo slang giamaicano e che, così ci par di capire, si può usare sia come espressione di stupore sia come insulto.
Secondo la sua bio di Twitter, Liam è una RNR STAR GODLIKE RASTA ICON LEGEND BIBLICAL OMNIPRESENT PROPHET SPIRITUAL MAJESTICAL CELESTIAL OPTIMYSTIC BUDDHIST JEDI APPROACHABLE ZEN LOVER HUMBLE BEE, scritto proprio così, urlato com’è nel suo stile. Humble, umile, ci convince poco. Tutto il resto in effetti l’abbiamo ritrovato in questi 50 tweet che rappresentano bene il Liam-pensiero, e che sono il nostro modo per fargli gli auguri. Buon compleanno Liam!
1È stronzo uno di noi due che non sono io…
We’re not all cunts The Gallaghers
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 5, 2022
2… o forse no
It’s official I’m a cunt LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2016
3Gli Oasis pisciano in testa ai Beatles
Eh carra you got shit banter for a scouser fucking hell la you been hanging out with Neville too long oasis piss all over the Beatles how many times did they do knebworth
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2022
4Soy la mano de Dios
Maradona shakes the hand of God ! pic.twitter.com/GfFxdvYi
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2012
5Meglio un giorno da Liam che cento da Kanye
Kanye West. Utter Shit. LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 26, 2015
6Quindi per la reunion tutto ok?
FUCK OASIS
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 24, 2016
7Col cazzo che mi chiudi l’account Twitter
So news reaches me from a far that team NG are trying to get me shut down on twitter coz they don’t like my tweets did dums good luck you little fart c’mon you know LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 18, 2019
8E Noel muto
Only time there was ever 2 front men in oasis was when my shadow was lit up by the lights THE END
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 16, 2021
9Non sono la bitch di Paul Weller
I don’t give a fuck what Paul weller thinks I’ve never been 1 of his little bitches and he fucking knows it as you were LFUKING x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 26, 2017
10Il tormentone: Bumbaclarts!
Bumbaclarts
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 18, 2022
11Specchio (del cesso) delle mie brame
Pub toilets never looked so good c’mon you know LG x pic.twitter.com/Uj3dHuXUZe
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 15, 2021
12Gradisce un’altra vodka tonic, signore?
Growing old sufuking perbley as you were ya LFUKING x pic.twitter.com/Pl4L56j2bz
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 16, 2016
13I’m a Belieber
Wow Yeah Justin Bieber Rules ! LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 9, 2013
14Messaggio a Camere riunite
If I want entertaining I watch a film go to a gig football or boxing or talk to myself certainly don’t look for entertainment in politics get behind that black door and dont come out till you’ve sorted the country out you Hilarious fuckers LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2022
15Ridatemi i parka e nessuno si farà male
To the cunt who stole my stone island parkas from my hotel room while I was playing Glastonbury hand them over all will be forgiven LG
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 1, 2017
16One, two, three, four… colla!
Buy your own fucking GLUE
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 15, 2022
17Italians ruttano better
Showtime pic.twitter.com/3pgVUht9rO
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 12, 2021
18I want to ride my bicycle
BMX racing at the Olympics is blowing my mind
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 30, 2021
19Io sono Liam, sono cristiano
Jesus saves
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 24, 2021
20Sei l’imbarazzo della famiglia
For someone who honestly and I mean HONESTLY thinks he’s the Paul McCartney of his generation is seriously deluded imagine Macca saying all new Beatle fans are pricks sorry rkid you need more than a year off you are an embarrassment to the family LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 15, 2019
21La squadra che gioca da Dio
JESUS FC
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 23, 2022
22Chi l’ha detto che il rock’n’roll è morto?
So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x pic.twitter.com/MSVR1C6EXk
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 18, 2021
23Guinness e Bumbaclarts
GUINNESS and fucking lots of it ya Bumbaclarts
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 27, 2022
24Immagina un mondo senza teste di cazzo
Imagine there’s no dickheads LG X
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 13, 2016
25Cioccolato Council Estate
Morning rastas hope it’s sunny tday hopefully get some voodoo rays on my toblerones
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 13, 2022
26Meglio di Muhammad Ali
Nobody touches Mike Tyson he’s no1 better then Ali
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 21, 2022
27Garantismo anglosassone
Funny thing is 99 percent of judges are massive CUNTZ LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 2, 2022
28Hard ‘n’ petaloso
That was HEAVY PETAL
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 7, 2022
29Se bevo è colpa della Superlega
This super league stuff is really scary it has to be stopped it’s enough to drive a sober person to drink large amounts of alcohol
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 19, 2021
30Fratellone patatone
Potato pic.twitter.com/naIX8TpppC
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 24, 2016
31Dal Vangelo secondo Liam
He who without sin throw the first stone have a good Friday and remember always look on the bright side of life ya Bumbaclarts
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 15, 2022
32C’è chi si mette degli occhiali da sole
Sweeties pic.twitter.com/OOJjUTY42z
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 21, 2022
33Regole di vita (che non si applicano ai tweet)
My mam once told me if you haven’t got anything nice to say don’t say anything at all CTID LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 1, 2021
34Sgt. Pep Guardiola’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
Sgt pep is GOD I love this game MCFC CHAMPIONS LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2022
35Dopo il concerto a Barolo
Proper gig tnight in Italy you were biblical stay cool sending you love n light LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 4, 2019
36Ma vi sembro uno che si tinge di biondo?
I’ve not dyed my hair blonde you lunatics it’s just the light n the sunshiiiiiiiiiiiiiiine ffs
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 5, 2022
37Niente autografi agli stronzi
To those professional spunkbubbles who were recording me and calling me a cunt as soon as I got of a flight for not signing there stuffs your not proper fans you should be ashamed of yourselfs entitled CUNTZ
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 26, 2022
38Rigore è quando arbitro fischia
That was a handy 3 points MCFC CHAMPIONS LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 26, 2022
39Glastocratico
Glastonbury let there be LG x pic.twitter.com/cBDQ65FbAH
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 28, 2014
40Great minds walk alike
Now you know what it’s like to walk in my shoes BIGMAN congratulations MCFC CHAMPIONS LG x pic.twitter.com/ystOxE2XfE
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 7, 2022
41Miaaaaaaoooooooooooo
Oh and by the way don’t fuck with the cats 🐈⬛
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 9, 2022
42Buongiornissimo!
Im a morning person
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 10, 2021
43Benvenuto raggio di sole
Looks like im gonna have to bring some sunshiiiiiiiiiiiiine to Belfast LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 24, 2022
44Occhio al supergruppo
SUPER GROUP INCOMING LG JS
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 19, 2022
45Rane da leccare, John Lennon e Barry White
People ask me 35/2 what is about Lennon John Lennon and his voice and sometimes sit there and ping pong out but as I’ve just licked a frog 🐸 I’ll give you a little Barry white I guess i recognise the pain nanu nanu
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 20, 2022
46Mai giudicare una Ford Fiesta dal volante
Iggy pop still dangerous his band were biblical lastnight also finally caught up with the sleaford mods marvellous chaps never judge a Ford Fiesta by its steering wheel as you were LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2022
47Resto umile
I’m the best songwriter in the world Lee mavers I’d destroy
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 14, 2017
48Sillogismi ubriachi che portano da Dylan a Taylor Swift
No bob Dylan no punk no punk no rap no rap no Taylor swift
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 16, 2020
49L’onore delle armi
Lonesome St by BLUR song of the year LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 4, 2015
50Dai Noel, facciamo un ultimo valzer
Listen seriously a lot of people think I’m a cunt and I am a good looking cunt but once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c’mon you know LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2020