«Biden bitches!»: le prime reazioni dei musicisti alla vittoria di Joe Biden

E alla sconfitta di Donald Trump, ovviamente. Da Billie Eilish a Thurston Moore, passando per Questlove e Lady Gaga, l’entusiasmo è alle stelle. Hashtag: #YouABOUTToLOSEyoJOB

di

Joe Biden e Lady Gaga a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, il giorno prima delle elezioni

Foto: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Com’era prevedibile, i musicisti stanno esprimendo nei social l’entusiasmo per la vittoria di Joe Biden, e naturalmente per la sconfitta di Donald Trump.

«Fuck! È incredibile. Sono felicissima», dice Billie Eilish in un video postato su Instagram accompagnato dalla didascalia «BIDEEENNNNNNNNN BITCHES😭😭😭😭😭».

 

 
 
 
 
 
BIDEEENNNNNNNNN BITCHES😭😭😭😭😭

Lady Gaga dice che Biden, Harris e gli americani hanno fatto una delle cose più giuste e coraggiose della storia. «Solo amore per il nostro nuovo comandante in capo e per la prima vicepresidentessa eletta alla Casa Bianca. Inoltre, ben fatto Pennsylvania».

Miley Cyrus ha postato un montaggio video di Biden, Kamala Harris e Trump sulle note di Party in the U.S.A., la sua canzone del 2009.

 

 
 
 
 
 
NOW it’s a PARTY IN THE USA! 🇺🇸🎉 @joebiden @kamalaharris

Lana Del Rey, decisamente più sobria, si è congratulata coi vincitori.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Congratulations Joe and Kamala!

Ariana Grande ha postato una foto in cui Biden e Harris si guardano negli occhi accompagnata da nove punti esclamativi: «!!!!!!!!!».

 

 
 
 
 
 
!!!!!!!!!

Anche Camila Cabello ha pubblicato una foto del presidente eletto che guarda negli occhi la Harris e una seconda immagine in cui i due si danno il cinque: «Rispetto. Onore. Verità. Integrità. Amore. Compassione. Gentilezza».

 

 
 
 
 
 
Respect. Honor. Truth. Integrity. Love. Compassion. Kindness. Thank you for walking the walk @joebiden and @kamalaharris Today is a good day!!!!!!!!!!!!

Per esprimere la sua felicità, Jennifer Lopez ha postato un breve filmato in cui balla in concerto.

 

 
 
 
 
 
#SHMOOD! PRESIDENT BIDEN!!!!!!! VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS!!!!!!

Alicia Keys pubblica tre sue foto con Kamala Harris: «Non sono una che piange facilmente, ma una lacrima l’ho versata. Ora comincia il lavoro vero».

Chuck D dei Public Enemy ringrazia Kamala Harris, prima donna di colore diventata vice, per essere d’esempio e ispirazione per donne e ragazze di tutto il mondo.

Sam Smith ha postato il suo commento con una foto orrenda di Trump.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Off ya pop you absolute snail #bidenharris2020🇺🇸 – so happy for all my friends in America tonight!! YOU. DID. THAT.

Thurston Moore dei Sonic Youth ha postato un meme: un gatto che si libera di un pupazzetto di Trump che twitta seduto sul water.

 

 
 
 
 
 
@dennistyfus Cheers to rechtse traantjes!!!!!! #losers

Altri stanno condividendo il post di Questlove dei Roots: Biden che fa partire Lose Yo Job di Imarkkeys e un collage di balletti dei democratici, il tutto accompagnato dall’hashtag #YouABOUTToLOSEyoJOB.

 

 
 
 
 
 
#YouABOUTToLOSEyoJOB

