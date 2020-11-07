«Biden bitches!»: le prime reazioni dei musicisti alla vittoria di Joe Biden

Com’era prevedibile, i musicisti stanno esprimendo nei social l’entusiasmo per la vittoria di Joe Biden, e naturalmente per la sconfitta di Donald Trump.
«Fuck! È incredibile. Sono felicissima», dice Billie Eilish in un video postato su Instagram accompagnato dalla didascalia «BIDEEENNNNNNNNN BITCHES😭😭😭😭😭».
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Lady Gaga dice che Biden, Harris e gli americani hanno fatto una delle cose più giuste e coraggiose della storia. «Solo amore per il nostro nuovo comandante in capo e per la prima vicepresidentessa eletta alla Casa Bianca. Inoltre, ben fatto Pennsylvania».
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
@joebiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️
Miley Cyrus ha postato un montaggio video di Biden, Kamala Harris e Trump sulle note di Party in the U.S.A., la sua canzone del 2009.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Lana Del Rey, decisamente più sobria, si è congratulata coi vincitori.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Ariana Grande ha postato una foto in cui Biden e Harris si guardano negli occhi accompagnata da nove punti esclamativi: «!!!!!!!!!».
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Anche Camila Cabello ha pubblicato una foto del presidente eletto che guarda negli occhi la Harris e una seconda immagine in cui i due si danno il cinque: «Rispetto. Onore. Verità. Integrità. Amore. Compassione. Gentilezza».
Per esprimere la sua felicità, Jennifer Lopez ha postato un breve filmato in cui balla in concerto.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
#SHMOOD! PRESIDENT BIDEN!!!!!!! VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS!!!!!!
Alicia Keys pubblica tre sue foto con Kamala Harris: «Non sono una che piange facilmente, ma una lacrima l’ho versata. Ora comincia il lavoro vero».
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I’m not a crier but I lowkey shed a tear, we won’t let hate win! When we show up for each other we win! There’s SO much work to be done but I believe we are willing to show up for each other! Let’s keep being loud and strong. Now the real work begins! Big congrats to @kamalaharris 😭💥
Chuck D dei Public Enemy ringrazia Kamala Harris, prima donna di colore diventata vice, per essere d’esempio e ispirazione per donne e ragazze di tutto il mondo.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Congratulations @joebiden and @kamalaharris. This is a VICTORY!!!!!!! Thank You @kamalaharris for giving hope and inspiration to all girls and women around the world as the FIRST WOMAN and FIRST BLACK WOMAN to be our VP of the United States of America. 🙌🏾🙌🏾 • #bidenharris2020 #historyinthemaking #kamalaharris #joebiden
Sam Smith ha postato il suo commento con una foto orrenda di Trump.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Off ya pop you absolute snail #bidenharris2020🇺🇸 – so happy for all my friends in America tonight!! YOU. DID. THAT.
Thurston Moore dei Sonic Youth ha postato un meme: un gatto che si libera di un pupazzetto di Trump che twitta seduto sul water.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Altri stanno condividendo il post di Questlove dei Roots: Biden che fa partire Lose Yo Job di Imarkkeys e un collage di balletti dei democratici, il tutto accompagnato dall’hashtag #YouABOUTToLOSEyoJOB.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram