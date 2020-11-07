«Biden bitches!»: le prime reazioni dei musicisti alla vittoria di Joe Biden

Com’era prevedibile, i musicisti stanno esprimendo nei social l’entusiasmo per la vittoria di Joe Biden, e naturalmente per la sconfitta di Donald Trump.

«Fuck! È incredibile. Sono felicissima», dice Billie Eilish in un video postato su Instagram accompagnato dalla didascalia «BIDEEENNNNNNNNN BITCHES😭😭😭😭😭».

Visualizza questo post su Instagram BIDEEENNNNNNNNN BITCHES😭😭😭😭😭 Un post condiviso da BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) in data: 7 Nov 2020 alle ore 10:12 PST

Lady Gaga dice che Biden, Harris e gli americani hanno fatto una delle cose più giuste e coraggiose della storia. «Solo amore per il nostro nuovo comandante in capo e per la prima vicepresidentessa eletta alla Casa Bianca. Inoltre, ben fatto Pennsylvania».

Miley Cyrus ha postato un montaggio video di Biden, Kamala Harris e Trump sulle note di Party in the U.S.A., la sua canzone del 2009.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram NOW it’s a PARTY IN THE USA! 🇺🇸🎉 @joebiden @kamalaharris Un post condiviso da Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) in data: 7 Nov 2020 alle ore 9:39 PST

Lana Del Rey, decisamente più sobria, si è congratulata coi vincitori.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Congratulations Joe and Kamala! Un post condiviso da Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) in data: 7 Nov 2020 alle ore 10:34 PST

Ariana Grande ha postato una foto in cui Biden e Harris si guardano negli occhi accompagnata da nove punti esclamativi: «!!!!!!!!!».

Visualizza questo post su Instagram !!!!!!!!! Un post condiviso da Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) in data: 7 Nov 2020 alle ore 9:05 PST

Anche Camila Cabello ha pubblicato una foto del presidente eletto che guarda negli occhi la Harris e una seconda immagine in cui i due si danno il cinque: «Rispetto. Onore. Verità. Integrità. Amore. Compassione. Gentilezza».

Per esprimere la sua felicità, Jennifer Lopez ha postato un breve filmato in cui balla in concerto.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram #SHMOOD! PRESIDENT BIDEN!!!!!!! VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS!!!!!! Un post condiviso da Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) in data: 7 Nov 2020 alle ore 9:07 PST

Alicia Keys pubblica tre sue foto con Kamala Harris: «Non sono una che piange facilmente, ma una lacrima l’ho versata. Ora comincia il lavoro vero».

Chuck D dei Public Enemy ringrazia Kamala Harris, prima donna di colore diventata vice, per essere d’esempio e ispirazione per donne e ragazze di tutto il mondo.

Sam Smith ha postato il suo commento con una foto orrenda di Trump.

Thurston Moore dei Sonic Youth ha postato un meme: un gatto che si libera di un pupazzetto di Trump che twitta seduto sul water.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram @dennistyfus Cheers to rechtse traantjes!!!!!! #losers Un post condiviso da Thurston Moore (@thurstonmoore58) in data: 7 Nov 2020 alle ore 9:59 PST

Altri stanno condividendo il post di Questlove dei Roots: Biden che fa partire Lose Yo Job di Imarkkeys e un collage di balletti dei democratici, il tutto accompagnato dall’hashtag #YouABOUTToLOSEyoJOB.