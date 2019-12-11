SAG 2020: trombato Robert De Niro, doppietta per Scarlett Johansson

Niente da fare per Bob: dopo l’esclusione ai Golden Globe, Robert De Niro non è stato candidato come attore protagonista per The Irishman nemmeno dai colleghi della Guild. Che però nominano gli stunt men del film di Scorsese per un paio di capitomboli. Vabbè. Su le mani invece per Scarlett Johnasson che si conferma attrice dell’anno con la sua doppia candidatura ai SAG: per la sua performance strappacuore in Storia di un matrimonio e per il ruolo della madre del piccolo protagonista di Jojo Rabbit.



Guardando invece all’universo delle serie, la domanda che ci si fa ogni volta è: chi decide quali sono i protagonisti e i non protagonisti?; bastino come esempi The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, che vede candidate per il ruolo principale sia Rachel Brosnahan che Alex Borstein, Il metodo Kominsky (Michael Douglas e Alan Arkin) e The Crown con Olivia Colman e Helena Bonham Carter.

La cerimonia di premiazione dei SAG (Screen Actors Guild Awards) si terrà il 19 gennaio allo Shrine Auditorium di Los Angeles e sarà condotta da America Ferrera e Danai Gurira.

Ecco la lista completa delle nomination:



Miglior attore in un film

Christian Bale (Le Mans’66 – La grande sfida)

Leonardo DiCaprio (C’era una volta a… Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Storia di un matrimonio)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)



Miglior attrice in un film

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Storia di un matrimonio)

Lupita Nyong’o (Noi – Us)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film

Jamie Foxx (Il diritto di opporsi)

Tom Hanks (Un amico straordinario)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (C’era una volta a…Hollywood)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film

Laura Dern (Storia di un matrimonio)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)

Jennifer Lopez (Le ragazze di Wall Street)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)



Miglior cast in un film

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

C’era una volta a… Hollywood

Parasite

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film tv

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)



Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Miglior attore in una serie – drama

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Miglior attrice in una serie – drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)



Miglior attore in una serie – comedy

Alan Arkin (Il metodo Kominsky)

Michael Douglas (Il metodo Kominsky)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Miglior attrice in una serie – comedy

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Miglior cast in una serie – drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things



Miglior cast in una serie – comedy

Barry

Fleabag

Il metodo Kominsky

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Miglior cast di stunt man in una serie

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

Miglior cast di stunt man in un film

Avengers: Endgame

Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida

The Irishman

Joker

C’era una volta a… Hollywood