Ecco perché su Twitter tutti parlano di ‘Disney’s Joker’

È uscito ieri il trailer di Crudelia, il nuovo live action Disney dedicato alla cattiva della Carica dei 101 (interpretata, nella versione in carne e ossa, da Emma Stone). E ora su Twitter è finito tra i trending topic “Disney’s Joker”: perché? Be’, dalle prime immagini del film è abbastanza immediato fare un paragone tra le origin story del villain di Batman, che ha dato un Oscar al suo protagonista Joaquin Phoenix, e quella di Crudelia De Mon, qui ritratta come una giovane in cerca di rivalsa… e col trucco colato.

In attesa di scoprire di più della nuova versione di Crudelia firmata Craig Gillespie (quello di Tonya con Margot Robbie), ecco i migliori tweet sul confronto tra questi due mondi apparentemente lontanissimi.

Ok I totally understand why everyone’s saying this is Disney’s Joker lol. Ngl I’m interested in watching lol https://t.co/RpZjqHABem — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) February 17, 2021

I don’t like to judge a movie too much before I see it. Storywise, it doesn’t seem to be a “Disney’s Joker,” but more like 1992’s Catwoman in Batman Returns. Perhaps, the movie could be another wash of a dark, gritty reboot. But I love Emma Stone, and it could end up being fun. https://t.co/6GAtRKG2D3 — Emma Buntrock-Muller (@EmmaOfTheImpact) February 17, 2021