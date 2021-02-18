Rolling Stone

Ecco perché su Twitter tutti parlano di ‘Disney’s Joker’

Tutta colpa di Emma Stone...

di

Emma Stone alias Crudelia e Joaquin Phoenix nei panni di Joker

Foto: Walt Disney Studios/Warner Bros.

È uscito ieri il trailer di Crudelia, il nuovo live action Disney dedicato alla cattiva della Carica dei 101 (interpretata, nella versione in carne e ossa, da Emma Stone). E ora su Twitter è finito tra i trending topic “Disney’s Joker”: perché? Be’, dalle prime immagini del film è abbastanza immediato fare un paragone tra le origin story del villain di Batman, che ha dato un Oscar al suo protagonista Joaquin Phoenix, e quella di Crudelia De Mon, qui ritratta come una giovane in cerca di rivalsa… e col trucco colato.

In attesa di scoprire di più della nuova versione di Crudelia firmata Craig Gillespie (quello di Tonya con Margot Robbie), ecco i migliori tweet sul confronto tra questi due mondi apparentemente lontanissimi.

