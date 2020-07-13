È morta Kelly Preston, attrice e moglie di John Travolta

L’attrice Kelly Preston è morta dopo due anni di lotta contro il cancro al seno. Aveva 57 anni. Era sposata con John Travolta da 29 anni, e proprio l’attore ha confermato la notizia su Instagram:

«È con il cuore a pezzi che vi informo che la mia bellissima moglie Kelly ha perso la sua battaglia contro il cancro al seno», ha scritto. «Ha combattuto una lotta coraggiosa con l’amore e il sostegno di tante persone. Mi prenderò un po’ di tempo per stare con i miei figli che hanno perso la madre, perdonatemi in anticipo se non avrete notizie di noi per un po’. Tutto il mio amore, JT».

Nata a Honolulu il 13 ottobre 1962, Kelly aveva esordito come modella a 16 anni, per poi debuttare al cinema con Dieci minuti a mezzanotte del 1983. Nella sua carriera ha recitato Christine – La macchina infernale di John Carpenter, I gemelli con Arnold Schwarzenegger e Danny DeVito, Dal tramonto all’alba, Jerry Maguire e molti altri. Dal matrimonio con John Travolta sono nati tre figli: Jett, Ella Bleu e Benjamin. Jett, il più grande, è morto nel 2009 mentre si trovava in vacanza con la famiglia alle Bahamas.