È morta Kelly Preston, attrice e moglie di John Travolta

L’attrice Kelly Preston è morta dopo due anni di lotta contro il cancro al seno. Aveva 57 anni. Era sposata con John Travolta da 29 anni, e proprio l’attore ha confermato la notizia su Instagram:
«È con il cuore a pezzi che vi informo che la mia bellissima moglie Kelly ha perso la sua battaglia contro il cancro al seno», ha scritto. «Ha combattuto una lotta coraggiosa con l’amore e il sostegno di tante persone. Mi prenderò un po’ di tempo per stare con i miei figli che hanno perso la madre, perdonatemi in anticipo se non avrete notizie di noi per un po’. Tutto il mio amore, JT».
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
Nata a Honolulu il 13 ottobre 1962, Kelly aveva esordito come modella a 16 anni, per poi debuttare al cinema con Dieci minuti a mezzanotte del 1983. Nella sua carriera ha recitato Christine – La macchina infernale di John Carpenter, I gemelli con Arnold Schwarzenegger e Danny DeVito, Dal tramonto all’alba, Jerry Maguire e molti altri. Dal matrimonio con John Travolta sono nati tre figli: Jett, Ella Bleu e Benjamin. Jett, il più grande, è morto nel 2009 mentre si trovava in vacanza con la famiglia alle Bahamas.