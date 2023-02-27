SAG Awards 2023, tutti i vincitori

Sono stati assegnati ieri sera a Los Angeles i SAG Awards 2023, i premi del sindacato attori USA che sono l’ultima tappa cruciale prima della consegna degli Oscar (attesa quest’anno il prossimo 12 marzo).

E si alzano le quotazioni di Everything Everywhere All at Once, che vince tutti i premi destinati al cinema (miglior ensemble in un film, miglior attrice a Michelle Yeoh, e statuette per i migliori attori non protagonisti a Jamie Lee Curtis e Ke Huy Quan) lasciando “solo” quello per il miglior attore a Brendan Fraser per The Whale.

Sul fronte serie, si riconferma il successo di The White Lotus (miglior ensemble in una serie drammatica e miglior attrice in un drama a Jennifer Coolidge), mentre tra le comedy trionfa il “caso” Abbott Elementary.

La lista completa dei vincitori:

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv

Emily Blunt (The English)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Mostro: La storia di Jeffrey Dahmer)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film tv

Steve Carell (The Patient)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Sam Elliott (1883)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Mostro: La storia di Jeffrey Dahmer)

Miglior attrice in una serie comedy

Christina Applegate (Amiche per la morte – Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (La fantastica signora Maisel)

Quinto Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Jenna Ortega (Mercoledì)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Miglior attore in una serie comedy

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Miglior ensemble in una serie comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Miglior attrice in una serie drama

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Miglior attore in una serie drama

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Sessione)

Miglior ensemble in una serie drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Scissione

The White Lotus

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (Gli spiriti dell’isola)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film

Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)

Brendan Gleeson (Gli spiriti dell’isola)

Barry Keoghan (Gli spiriti dell’isola)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Miglior attrice in un film

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Miglior attore in un film

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (Gli spiriti dell’isola)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Adam Sandler (Hustle)

Miglior ensemble in un film

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Gli spiriti dell’isola

Women Talking

Miglior stunt ensemble in una serie

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Il Signore degli Anelli – Gli anelli del potere

Stranger Things

Miglior stunt ensemble in un film

Avatar – La via dell’acqua

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King