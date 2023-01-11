SAG Awards 2023, tutte le nomination

Appena assegnati i Golden Globe, è già tempo di nomination ai SAG Awards, i premi del sindacato attori. Pieni di conferme – Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans e Gli spiriti dell’isola tra i film, The White Lotus, Only Murders in the Building, Better Call Saul e Ozark tra la serie – e poche sorprese.
Tra queste, Hong Chau come non protagonista per The Whale e, soprattutto, Adam Sandler come protagonista del sottovalutato dramma Netflix Hustle.
Le statuette saranno consegnate il prossimo 26 febbraio.
La lista completa delle nomination:
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv
Emily Blunt (The English)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Mostro: La storia di Jeffrey Dahmer)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film tv
Steve Carell (The Patient)
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Sam Elliott (1883)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Evan Peters (Dahmer – Mostro: La storia di Jeffrey Dahmer)
Miglior attrice in una serie comedy
Christina Applegate (Amiche per la morte – Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (La fantastica signora Maisel)
Quinto Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Jenna Ortega (Mercoledì)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Miglior attore in una serie comedy
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Miglior ensemble in una serie comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Miglior attrice in una serie drama
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Miglior attore in una serie drama
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Sessione)
Miglior ensemble in una serie drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Scissione
The White Lotus
Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (Gli spiriti dell’isola)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Miglior attore non protagonista in un film
Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)
Brendan Gleeson (Gli spiriti dell’isola)
Barry Keoghan (Gli spiriti dell’isola)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
Miglior attrice in un film
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Miglior attore in un film
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (Gli spiriti dell’isola)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Adam Sandler (Hustle)
Miglior ensemble in un film
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Gli spiriti dell’isola
Women Talking
Miglior stunt ensemble in una serie
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Il Signore degli Anelli – Gli anelli del potere
Stranger Things
Miglior stunt ensemble in un film
Avatar – La via dell’acqua
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King