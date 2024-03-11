Oscar 2024: la lista completa dei vincitori

Oppenheimer trionfa con 7 statuette, tra cui miglior film, regia, attori (protagonista e non), colonna sonora, montaggio e fotografia, Povere creature! si porta a casa 4 statuette (attrice, scenografia, costumi, trucco e parrucco), La zona d’interesse due (film internazionale e sonoro). Niente da fare dunque per il nostro Matteo Garrone con Io capitano. E Billie Eilish conquista il secondo Oscar per la miglior canzone originale, What Was I Made For?, unico premio per Barbie. Grande sconfitto Scorsese, a quota zero.
Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori:
Miglior film
American Fiction
Anatomia di una caduta
Barbie
The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Povere creature!
La zona d’interesse
Miglior regista
Jonathan Glazer (La zona d’interesse)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Povere creature!)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Justine Triet (Anatomia di una caduta)
Miglior attore
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Miglior attrice
Annette Bening (Nyad – Oltre l’oceano)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomia di una caduta)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Emma Stone (Povere creature!)
Miglior attore non protagonista
Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Mark Ruffalo (Povere creature!)
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (Il colore viola)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Jodie Foster (Nyad – Oltre l’oceano)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita)
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Anatomia di una caduta — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita — David Hemingson
Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
May December – Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik
Past Lives — Celine Song
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
American Fiction — Cord Jefferson
Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Povere creature! — Tony McNamara
La zona d’interesse — Jonathan Glazer
Miglior colonna sonora
American Fiction – Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino – John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson
Povere creature! – Jerskin Fendrix
Miglior canzone originale
The Fire Inside – Diane Warren (Flamin’ Hot)
I’m Just Ken – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
It Never Went Away – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson (American Symphony)
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Scott George, Kenny Bighorse, Vann Bighorse (Killers of the Flower Moon)
What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish & Finneas (Barbie/em>)
Miglior fotografia
El Conde – Edward Lachman
Killers of The Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro – Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema
Povere creature! – Robbie Ryan
Miglior montaggio
Anatomia di una caduta – Laurent Sénéchal
The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita – Kevin Tent
Killers of The Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame
Povere creature! – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Miglior scenografia
Barbie – production design: Sarah Greenwood; set decoration: Katie Spencer
Killers of The Flower Moon – production design: Jack Fisk; set decoration: Adam Willis
Napoleon – production design: Arthur Max; set decoration: Elli Griff
Oppenheimer – production design: Ruth De Jong; set decoration: Claire Kaufman
Povere creature! – production design: James Price and Shona Heath; set decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
Migliori costumi
Barbie – Jacqueline Durran
Killers of The Flower Moon – Jacqueline West
Napoleon – Janty Yates, Dave Crossman
Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick
Povere creature! – Holly Waddington
Miglior makeup e hairstyling
Golda – Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby, Ashra Kelly-Blue
Maestro – Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell
Oppenheimer – Luisa Abel
Povere creature! – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
La società della neve – Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí, Montse Ribé
Miglior sonoro
The Creator – Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Maestro – Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Parte 1 – Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer – Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo, Kevin O’Connell
La zona d’interesse – Tarn Willers, Johnnie Burn
Migliori effetti visivi
The Creator – Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts, Neil Corbould
Godzilla Minus One – Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, Tatsuji Nojima
Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 – Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, Theo Bialek
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Parte Uno – Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Neil Corbould
Napoleon – Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco, Neil Corbould
Miglior film internazionale
Io capitano (Italia) — Matteo Garrone
Perfect Days (Giappone) — Wim Wenders
La società della neve (Spagna) — J.A. Bayona
The Teachers’ Lounge (Germania) — İlker Çatak
La zona d’interesse (Regno Unito) – Jonathan Glazer
Miglior film d’animazione
Elemental – Peter Sohn
Nimona – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane
Il ragazzo e l’airone – Hayao Miyazaki
Robot Dreams – Pablo Berger
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Justin K. Thompson
Miglior documentario
Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp
The Eternal Memory — Maite Alberdi
Four Daughters — Kaouther Ben Hania
To Kill a Tiger — Nisha Pahuja
20 Days in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov
Miglior cortometraggio
The After – Misan Harriman, Nicky Bentham
Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie, Samuel Caron
La meravigliosa storia di Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson, Steven Rales
Night of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjær Noer, Christian Norlyk
Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury, Sara McFarlane
Miglior cortometraggio documentario
The ABCs of Book Banning – Sheila Nevins, Trish Adlesic
The Barber of Little Rock – John Hoffman, Christine Turner
Island in Between – S. Leo Chiang, Jean Tsien
The Last Repair Shop – Ben Proudfoot, Kris Bowers
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó – Sean Wang, Sam Davis
Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione
Letter to a Pig – Tal Kantor, Amit R. Gicelter
Ninety-five Senses – Jerusha Hess, Jared Hess
Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam
Pachyderme – Stéphanie Clément, Marc Rius
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – Dave Mullins, Brad Booker