Oscar 2024: la lista completa dei vincitori

Oppenheimer trionfa con 7 statuette, tra cui miglior film, regia, attori (protagonista e non), colonna sonora, montaggio e fotografia, Povere creature! si porta a casa 4 statuette (attrice, scenografia, costumi, trucco e parrucco), La zona d’interesse due (film internazionale e sonoro). Niente da fare dunque per il nostro Matteo Garrone con Io capitano. E Billie Eilish conquista il secondo Oscar per la miglior canzone originale, What Was I Made For?, unico premio per Barbie. Grande sconfitto Scorsese, a quota zero.

Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori:

Miglior film

American Fiction

Anatomia di una caduta

Barbie

The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Povere creature!

La zona d’interesse

Miglior regista

Jonathan Glazer (La zona d’interesse)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Povere creature!)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Justine Triet (Anatomia di una caduta)

Miglior attore

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Miglior attrice

Annette Bening (Nyad – Oltre l’oceano)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomia di una caduta)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Povere creature!)

Miglior attore non protagonista

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Povere creature!)

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (Il colore viola)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad – Oltre l’oceano)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita)

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Anatomia di una caduta — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita — David Hemingson

Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December – Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

Past Lives — Celine Song

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

American Fiction — Cord Jefferson

Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Povere creature! — Tony McNamara

La zona d’interesse — Jonathan Glazer

Miglior colonna sonora

American Fiction – Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino – John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson

Povere creature! – Jerskin Fendrix

Miglior canzone originale

The Fire Inside – Diane Warren (Flamin’ Hot)

I’m Just Ken – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

It Never Went Away – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson (American Symphony)

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Scott George, Kenny Bighorse, Vann Bighorse (Killers of the Flower Moon)

What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish & Finneas (Barbie/em>)

Miglior fotografia

El Conde – Edward Lachman

Killers of The Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro – Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema

Povere creature! – Robbie Ryan

Miglior montaggio

Anatomia di una caduta – Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita – Kevin Tent

Killers of The Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame

Povere creature! – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Miglior scenografia

Barbie – production design: Sarah Greenwood; set decoration: Katie Spencer

Killers of The Flower Moon – production design: Jack Fisk; set decoration: Adam Willis

Napoleon – production design: Arthur Max; set decoration: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer – production design: Ruth De Jong; set decoration: Claire Kaufman

Povere creature! – production design: James Price and Shona Heath; set decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Migliori costumi

Barbie – Jacqueline Durran

Killers of The Flower Moon – Jacqueline West

Napoleon – Janty Yates, Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick

Povere creature! – Holly Waddington

Miglior makeup e hairstyling

Golda – Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby, Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro – Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer – Luisa Abel

Povere creature! – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

La società della neve – Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí, Montse Ribé

Miglior sonoro

The Creator – Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Maestro – Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Parte 1 – Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer – Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo, Kevin O’Connell

La zona d’interesse – Tarn Willers, Johnnie Burn

Migliori effetti visivi

The Creator – Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts, Neil Corbould

Godzilla Minus One – Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, Tatsuji Nojima

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 – Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, Theo Bialek

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Parte Uno – Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Neil Corbould

Napoleon – Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco, Neil Corbould

Miglior film internazionale

Io capitano (Italia) — Matteo Garrone

Perfect Days (Giappone) — Wim Wenders

La società della neve (Spagna) — J.A. Bayona

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germania) — İlker Çatak

La zona d’interesse (Regno Unito) – Jonathan Glazer

Miglior film d’animazione

Elemental – Peter Sohn

Nimona – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane

Il ragazzo e l’airone – Hayao Miyazaki

Robot Dreams – Pablo Berger

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Justin K. Thompson

Miglior documentario

Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp

The Eternal Memory — Maite Alberdi

Four Daughters — Kaouther Ben Hania

To Kill a Tiger — Nisha Pahuja

20 Days in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov

Miglior cortometraggio

The After – Misan Harriman, Nicky Bentham

Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie, Samuel Caron

La meravigliosa storia di Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson, Steven Rales

Night of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjær Noer, Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury, Sara McFarlane

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

The ABCs of Book Banning – Sheila Nevins, Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock – John Hoffman, Christine Turner

Island in Between – S. Leo Chiang, Jean Tsien

The Last Repair Shop – Ben Proudfoot, Kris Bowers

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó – Sean Wang, Sam Davis

Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione

Letter to a Pig – Tal Kantor, Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-five Senses – Jerusha Hess, Jared Hess

Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme – Stéphanie Clément, Marc Rius

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – Dave Mullins, Brad Booker