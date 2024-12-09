Golden Globe 2025: tutte le nomination

Sono state annunciate le nomination ai prossimi Golden Globe, cioè i premi della stampa estera di stanza a Hollywood che storicamente anticipano gli Oscar. E c’è anche Vermiglio di Maura Delpero tra i film internazionali.

Come previsto, tra i titoli più votati tra drammi e commedie/musical (i Globi d’oro, com’è noto, dividono le categorie secondo i due generi principali) ci sono alcuni dei film protagonisti della Awards Season in corso: Wicked, Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, Conclave e Anora.

Tra le sorprese, la doppia nomination a Sebastian Stan (per The Apprentice – Alle origini di Trump tra i drama e A Different Man tra le commedie) e Selena Gomez (per il suo lavoro come supporting al cinema in Emilia Pérez e da protagonista in tv in Only Murders in the Building).

Sul versante serie, invece, molte candidature a Baby Reindeer, Only Murders in the Building, The Penguin, Shōgun e Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

La cerimonia di assegnazione delle statuette si terrà il prossimo 5 gennaio al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles.

La lista completa delle nomination:

Miglior film drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune – Parte due

Nickel Boys

September 5

Miglior film musical o comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Miglior regista

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Edward Berger (Conclave)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Payal Kapadiya (All We Imagine As Light – Amore a Mumbai)

Miglior attore in un film drama

Adam Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Daniel Craig (Queer)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice – Alle origini di Trump)

Miglior attrice in un film drama

Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)

Angelina Jolie (Maria)

Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)

Tilda Swinton (La stanza accanto)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Kate Winslet (Lee Miller)

Miglior attore in un film musical o comedy

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Hugh Grant (Heretic)

Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)

Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)

Glen Powell (Hit Man – Killer per caso)

Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)

Miglior attrice in un film musical o comedy

Amy Adams (Nightbitch)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Zendaya (Challengers)

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice – Alle origini di Trump)

Denzel Washington (Il gladiatore II)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film

Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Margaret Qualley (The Substance)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Miglior sceneggiatura di un film

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Peter Straughan (Conclave)

Migliore colonna sonora

Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)

Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)

Kris Bowers (Il robot selvaggio)

Clément Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers)

Hans Zimmer (Dune – Parte due)

Miglior canzone originale

Beautiful That Way – Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, Andrew Wyatt (The Last Showgirl)

Compress/Repress – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers)

Forbidden Road – Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek (Better Man)

Kiss the Sky – Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)

El Mal – Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Mi camino – Clément Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)

Miglior film d’animazione

Flow – Un mondo da salvare

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Oceania 2

Il robot selvaggio

Wallace & Gromit – Le piume della vendetta

Miglior film straniero

All We Imagine as Light – Amore a Mumbai

Emilia Pérez

The Girl with the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Il gladiatore II

Inside Out 2

Il robot selvaggio

Twisters

Wicked

Miglior serie drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Miglior serie musical o comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Miglior miniserie o film per la tv

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters – La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Miglior attore in una serie drama

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presunto innocente)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)

Miglior attrice in una serie drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Keira Knightley (Black Doves)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Miglior attore in una serie musical o comedy

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Miglior attrice in una serie musical o comedy

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)

Cooper Koch (Monsters – La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez)

Ewan McGregor (Un gentiluomo a Mosca)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Kate Winslet (The Regime – Il palazzo del potere)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)

Bardem (Monsters – La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Diego Luna (Máquina – Il pugile)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Allison Janney (The Diplomat)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)