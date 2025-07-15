Emmy 2025, la lista completa delle nomination

Sono state annunciate – in parte in diretta su CBS Mornings e poi da Harvey Guillen (il Guillermo di What We Do in the Shadows) e Brenda Song (ex bambina prodigio e recentemente tra i protagonisti di The Last Showgirl e Running Point) – le nomination ai 77esimi Primetime Emmy Awards, aka gli Oscar della tv.

Scissione è in testa con 27 nomination, mentre The Penguin segue a ruota con 24 candidature, tallonata dalla satira hollywoodiana by Seth Rogen The Studio e dal thriller vacanziero The White Lotus, con 23 nomination ciascuna.

Gli Emmy saranno consegnati domenica 14 settembre nella cerimonia condotta dal comico Nate Bargatze, che in Italia andrà in onda in esclusiva in diretta su Sky Atlantic e in streaming su NOW.

Ecco la lista completa delle nomination:

Serie drammatica

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Scissione

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Serie comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Miniserie o film per la tv

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

The Penguin

Attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Adam Scott (Scissione)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Britt Lower (Scissione)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Attore protagonista in una serie comedy

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Attrice protagonista in una serie comedy

Uzo Aduba (The Residence)

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Attore protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)

Cooper Kotch (Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez)

Attrice protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Meghann Fahy (Sirens)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Michelle Williams(Dying for Sex)

Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Zach Cherry (Scissione)

Walton Goggins ( The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs ( The White Lotus)

James Marsden (Paradise/i>)

Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Scissione)

John Turturro (Scissione)

Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Patricia Arquette (Scissione)

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)

Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)

Parker Posey, (The White Lotus)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Ike Barinholtz(The Studio)

Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Michael Urie (Shrinking)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kathryn Hahn (The Studio/i>)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Catherine O’Hara (The Studio/i>)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Jessica Williams(Shrinking)

Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Javier Bardem (Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez)

Bill Camp (Presunto innocente)

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Rob Delaney ( Dying for Sex)

Peter Sarsgaard(Presunto innocente)

Ashley Walters(Adolescence)

Attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Ruth Negga (Presunto innocente)

Chloe Sevigny (Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez)

Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex)

Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)

Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

