Emmy 2023, tutte le candidature

Sono state annunciate le nomination ai 75esimi premi Emmy, gli Oscar della tv che saranno consegnati il 18 settembre prossimo.

Tra i titoli più nominati ci sono Succession con 27 candidature (per la prima volta nella storia, nel sestetto ci sono tre attori protagonisti dello stesso show – Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin e Jeremy Strong; e tra le attrici protagoniste c’è, ovviamente, Sarah Snook), The Last of Us con 24 (comprese quelle per Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey) e The White Lotus 2 con 23 ( tra cui le nostre Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco come supporting). Tutte e tre le serie sono disponibili su Sky e su NOW.

L’ultima (?) stagione di Ted Lasso (Apple Tv+) ha collezionato 21 nomination, mentre il finale di The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) 14. The Bear (Disney+) ha portato a casa 13 candidature, come le serie Netflix Beef – Lo scontro e Dahmer. Per Wednesday (sempre Netflix) sono arrivate 12 nomination, tra cui miglior serie comedy e attrice protagonista per Jenna Ortega.

Ecco la lista completa delle nomination:

Serie drammatica

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Serie comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Miniserie o film per la tv

Beef – Lo scontro

Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman a pezzi

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession) ﻿

Attore protagonista in una serie comedy

Bill Hader (Barry)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Attrice protagonista in una serie comedy

Christine Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Attore protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Benvenuti a Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef – Lo scontro)

Attrice protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman a pezzi)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Sciame)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef – Lo scontro)

Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfayden (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Murray Bartlett (Benvenuti a Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer)

Joseph Lee (Beef – Lo scontro)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef – Lo scontro)

Jesse Plemonsn (Love & Death)

Attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

﻿Annaleigh Ashford (Benvenuti a Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef – Lo scontro)

Claire Danes (Fleishman a pezzi)

Juliette Lewis (Benvenuti a Chippendales)

Camilla Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Programmi di animazione

Bob’s Burgers

Intergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice