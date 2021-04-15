Rolling Stone

Thumbnails

1 of Show All Thumbnails
Close thumbnails

Le immagini che hanno vinto il World Press Photo

© Pablo Tosco

Contemporary Issue, 1° premio

Yemen: Hunger, Another War Wound

© Pablo Tosco, Argentina

© Jérémy Lempin

Contemporary Issue, 2° premio

Doctor Peyo and Mister Hassen

© Jérémy Lempin, Francia

Resting Soldier

© Vaghinak Ghazaryan

Contemporary Issue, 3° premio

Resting Soldier

© Vaghinak Ghazaryan, Armenia

Twins

Contemporary Issue, Storie, 1° premio

Sakhawood

© Alexey Vasilyev, Russia

© Maya Alleruzzo

Contemporary Issue, Storie, 2° premio

Islamic State’s Yazidi Survivors

© Maya Alleruzzo, Stati Uniti, Associated Press

© Zishaan A Latif

Contemporary Issue, Storie, 3° premio

The Aftermath of the North East Delhi Riots

© Zishaan A Latif, India

© Ralph Pace

Ambiente, 1° premio

California Sea Lion Plays with Mask

© Ralph Pace, Stati Uniti

© Hkun Lat

Ambiente, 2° premio

Temple and Half-Mountain

© Hkun Lat, Myanmar

© K M Asad

Ambiente, 3° premio

Climate Crisis Solutions: Collecting Drinking Water in Kalabogi

© K M Asad, Bangladesh

© Lalo de Almeida

Ambiente, Storie, 1° premio

Pantanal Ablaze

© Lalo de Almeida, Brasile, per Folha de São Paulo

© Ciril Jazbec

Ambiente, Storie, 2° premio

One Way to Fight Climate Change: Make Your Own Glaciers

© Ciril Jazbec, Slovenia, per National Geographic

© Aitor Garmendia

Ambiente, Storie, 3° premio

Inside the Spanish Pork Industry: The Pig Factory of Europe

© Aitor Garmendia, Spagna

© Mads Nissen

General News, 1° premio

The First Embrace

© Mads Nissen, Danimarca, Politiken/Panos Pictures

© Joshua Irwandi

General News, 2° premio

The Human Cost of COVID-19

© Joshua Irwandi, Indonesia

© Newsha Tavakolian

General News, 3° premio

Ceremony to Mourn Qasem Soleimani in Tehran

© Newsha Tavakolian, Magnum Photos, per Time

© Valery Melnikov

General News, Storie, 1° premio

Paradise Lost

© Valery Melnikov, Russia, Sputnik

© Roland Schmid

General News, Storie, 2° premio

Cross-Border Love

© Roland Schmid, Svizzera

© Laurence Geai

General News, Storie, 3° premio

COVID-19 Pandemic in France

© Laurence Geai, Francia

© Antonio Faccilongo

Long-Term Projects, 1° premio

Habibi

© Antonio Faccilongo, Italia, Getty Reportage

© Karolina Jonderko

Long-Term Projects, 2° premio

Reborn

© Karolina Jonderko, Polonia

© Angelos Tzortzinis

Long-Term Projects, 3° premio

Trapped in Greece

© Angelos Tzortzinis, Greece, in parte finanziato dalla Magnum Foundation

© Ami Vitale

Natura, 1° premio

Rescue of Giraffes from Flooding Island

© Ami Vitale, Stati Uniti, per CNN

© Carlton Ward Jr

Natura, 2° premio

Path of the Panther

© Carlton Ward Jr., Stati Uniti

© Jaime Culebras

Natura, 3° premio

New Life

© Jaime Culebras, Spagna

© Jasper Doest

Natura, Storie, 1° premio

Pandemic Pigeons - A Love Story

© Jasper Doest, Paesi Bassi

© Ezra Acayan

Natura, Storie, 2° premio

Taal Volcano Eruption

© Ezra Acayan, Filippine

© Luis Tato

Natura, Storie, 3° premio

Locust Invasion in East Africa

© Luis Tato, Spagna

© Oleg Ponomarev

Ritratti, 1° premio

The Transition: Ignat

© Oleg Ponomarev, Russia

© Iván Macías

Ritratti, 2° premio

COVID-19 First Responder

© Iván Macías, Messico

© Tatiana Nikitina

Ritratti, 3° premio

In Flight

© Tatiana Nikitina, Russia

© Gabriele Galimberti

Ritratti, Storie, 1° premio

The ‘Ameriguns’

© Gabriele Galimberti, Italia, per National Geographic

© Alisa Martynova

Ritratti, Storie, 2° premio

Nowhere Near

© Alisa Martynova, Russia

© Natalia Kepesz

Ritratti, Storie, 3° premio

Niewybuch

© Natalia Kepesz, Poland

© Adam Pretty

Sport, 1° premio

Log Pile Bouldering

© Adam Pretty, Australia, Getty Images

© Stephen McCarthy

Sport, 2° premio

Home Training

© Stephen McCarthy, Irlanda, Sportsfile

© Tomasz Markowski,

Sport, 3° premio

Tour of Poland Cycling Crash

© Tomasz Markowski, Poland

© Chris Donovan

Sport, Storie, 1° premio

Those Who Stay Will Be Champions

© Chris Donovan, Canada

© Henrik Hansson

Sport, Storie, 2° premio

Faces of Bridge

© Henrik Hansson, Svezia

© Fereshteh Eslahi

Sport, Storie, 3° premio

Thoughts of Flight

© Fereshteh Eslahi, Iran, Podium Photos

© Evelyn Hockstein

Spot News, 1° premio

Lincoln Emancipation Memorial Debate

© Evelyn Hockstein, Stati Uniti

© Nadia Buzhan

Spot News, 2° premio

Waiting for Release at a Temporary Detention Center in Belarus

© Nadia Buzhan, Bielorussia

© Nuno André Ferreira

Spot News, 3° premio

Forest Fire

© Nuno André Ferreira, Portogallo, Agência Lusa

© Lorenzo Tugnoli

Spot News, Storie, 1° premio

Port Explosion in Beirut

© Lorenzo Tugnoli, Italia, Contrasto

© Ernesto Benavides

Spot News, Storie, 2° premio

Presidential Vacancy

© Ernesto Benavides, Perù, Agence France-Presse

© John Minchillo

Spot News, Storie, 3° premio

Minneapolis Unrest: The George Floyd Aftermath

© John Minchillo, Stati Uniti, Associated Press

" ngg_triggers_display="never" order_by="sortorder" order_direction="ASC" returns="included" maximum_entity_count="500"]

Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-