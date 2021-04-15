Le immagini che hanno vinto il World Press Photo

Thumbnails
Contemporary Issue, 1° premio
Yemen: Hunger, Another War Wound
© Pablo Tosco, Argentina
Contemporary Issue, 2° premio
Doctor Peyo and Mister Hassen
© Jérémy Lempin, Francia
Contemporary Issue, 3° premio
Resting Soldier
© Vaghinak Ghazaryan, Armenia
Contemporary Issue, Storie, 1° premio
Sakhawood
© Alexey Vasilyev, Russia
Contemporary Issue, Storie, 2° premio
Islamic State’s Yazidi Survivors
© Maya Alleruzzo, Stati Uniti, Associated Press
Contemporary Issue, Storie, 3° premio
The Aftermath of the North East Delhi Riots
© Zishaan A Latif, India
Ambiente, 1° premio
California Sea Lion Plays with Mask
© Ralph Pace, Stati Uniti
Ambiente, 2° premio
Temple and Half-Mountain
© Hkun Lat, Myanmar
Ambiente, 3° premio
Climate Crisis Solutions: Collecting Drinking Water in Kalabogi
© K M Asad, Bangladesh
Ambiente, Storie, 1° premio
Pantanal Ablaze
© Lalo de Almeida, Brasile, per Folha de São Paulo
Ambiente, Storie, 2° premio
One Way to Fight Climate Change: Make Your Own Glaciers
© Ciril Jazbec, Slovenia, per National Geographic
Ambiente, Storie, 3° premio
Inside the Spanish Pork Industry: The Pig Factory of Europe
© Aitor Garmendia, Spagna
General News, 1° premio
The First Embrace
© Mads Nissen, Danimarca, Politiken/Panos Pictures
General News, 2° premio
The Human Cost of COVID-19
© Joshua Irwandi, Indonesia
General News, 3° premio
Ceremony to Mourn Qasem Soleimani in Tehran
© Newsha Tavakolian, Magnum Photos, per Time
General News, Storie, 1° premio
Paradise Lost
© Valery Melnikov, Russia, Sputnik
General News, Storie, 2° premio
Cross-Border Love
© Roland Schmid, Svizzera
General News, Storie, 3° premio
COVID-19 Pandemic in France
© Laurence Geai, Francia
Long-Term Projects, 1° premio
Habibi
© Antonio Faccilongo, Italia, Getty Reportage
Long-Term Projects, 2° premio
Reborn
© Karolina Jonderko, Polonia
Long-Term Projects, 3° premio
Trapped in Greece
© Angelos Tzortzinis, Greece, in parte finanziato dalla Magnum Foundation
Natura, 1° premio
Rescue of Giraffes from Flooding Island
© Ami Vitale, Stati Uniti, per CNN
Natura, 2° premio
Path of the Panther
© Carlton Ward Jr., Stati Uniti
Natura, 3° premio
New Life
© Jaime Culebras, Spagna
Natura, Storie, 1° premio
Pandemic Pigeons - A Love Story
© Jasper Doest, Paesi Bassi
Natura, Storie, 2° premio
Taal Volcano Eruption
© Ezra Acayan, Filippine
Natura, Storie, 3° premio
Locust Invasion in East Africa
© Luis Tato, Spagna
Ritratti, 1° premio
The Transition: Ignat
© Oleg Ponomarev, Russia
Ritratti, 2° premio
COVID-19 First Responder
© Iván Macías, Messico
Ritratti, 3° premio
In Flight
© Tatiana Nikitina, Russia
Ritratti, Storie, 1° premio
The ‘Ameriguns’
© Gabriele Galimberti, Italia, per National Geographic
Ritratti, Storie, 2° premio
Nowhere Near
© Alisa Martynova, Russia
Ritratti, Storie, 3° premio
Niewybuch
© Natalia Kepesz, Poland
Sport, 1° premio
Log Pile Bouldering
© Adam Pretty, Australia, Getty Images
Sport, 2° premio
Home Training
© Stephen McCarthy, Irlanda, Sportsfile
Sport, 3° premio
Tour of Poland Cycling Crash
© Tomasz Markowski, Poland
Sport, Storie, 1° premio
Those Who Stay Will Be Champions
© Chris Donovan, Canada
Sport, Storie, 2° premio
Faces of Bridge
© Henrik Hansson, Svezia
Sport, Storie, 3° premio
Thoughts of Flight
© Fereshteh Eslahi, Iran, Podium Photos
Spot News, 1° premio
Lincoln Emancipation Memorial Debate
© Evelyn Hockstein, Stati Uniti
Spot News, 2° premio
Waiting for Release at a Temporary Detention Center in Belarus
© Nadia Buzhan, Bielorussia
Spot News, 3° premio
Forest Fire
© Nuno André Ferreira, Portogallo, Agência Lusa
Spot News, Storie, 1° premio
Port Explosion in Beirut
© Lorenzo Tugnoli, Italia, Contrasto
Spot News, Storie, 2° premio
Presidential Vacancy
© Ernesto Benavides, Perù, Agence France-Presse
Spot News, Storie, 3° premio
Minneapolis Unrest: The George Floyd Aftermath
© John Minchillo, Stati Uniti, Associated Press
