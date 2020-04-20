Addio a Peter Beard, il fotografo che ha raccontato l’Africa e il mondo dello spettacolo

Peter Beard, che da tempo soffriva di demenza senile, era scomparso il 31 marzo scorso, data del suo ultimo avvistamento nella sua casa a Montauk, nello stato di New York. Sono state subito avvite le ricerche, concluse con un triste epilogo: il fotografo che aveva raccontato in maniera unica la Savana e i protagonisti del mondo dello spettacolo è stato ritrovato senza vita in un bosco poco distante.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Andy Warhol by Peter Beard Un post condiviso da Peter Beard (@peterbeardart) in data: 19 Feb 2016 alle ore 10:24 PST

Beard ha vissuto una vita a dir poco originale, coltivando la sua grande passione per il continente africano e per la fotografia, linguaggio che ha saputo utilizzare magistralmente nel suo percorso di continua scoperta ed esplorazione. Di lui si ricordano importanti servizi per Vogue, i ritratti di grandi artisti come i Rolling Stones, Andy Warhol e Veruschka, oltre alla firma sul calendario Pirelli nel 2009, realizzato in Botswana.

Celebri i suoi scatti di denuncia degli animali assassinati dai bracconieri, che hanno fatto da accompagnamento visivo per La mia Africa, il romanzo scritto dalla grande amica Karen Blixen.