Addio a Peter Beard, il fotografo che ha raccontato l’Africa e il mondo dello spettacolo

Peter Beard, che da tempo soffriva di demenza senile, era scomparso il 31 marzo scorso, data del suo ultimo avvistamento nella sua casa a Montauk, nello stato di New York. Sono state subito avvite le ricerche, concluse con un triste epilogo: il fotografo che aveva raccontato in maniera unica la Savana e i protagonisti del mondo dello spettacolo è stato ritrovato senza vita in un bosco poco distante.
Beard ha vissuto una vita a dir poco originale, coltivando la sua grande passione per il continente africano e per la fotografia, linguaggio che ha saputo utilizzare magistralmente nel suo percorso di continua scoperta ed esplorazione. Di lui si ricordano importanti servizi per Vogue, i ritratti di grandi artisti come i Rolling Stones, Andy Warhol e Veruschka, oltre alla firma sul calendario Pirelli nel 2009, realizzato in Botswana.
The anniversary of the Apollo mission brings to mind the great discoveries of mankind. The story of Voyager is an epic of human achievement, personal drama and most miraculous success. Launched 16 days apart in Autumn of 1977, the twin Voyager space probes have defied all the odds, survived countless near misses, and 42 years later continue to beam revolutionary information across unimaginable distances. With less computing power than a modern hearing aid, they have unlocked countless secrets of our Solar System on a journey that stands alongside the achievements of Columbus, Gagarin, and Armstrong. “Voyager II left Earth for the planets and the stars and carried with it a golden phonograph record encased in a golden mirrored jacket containing among other things: greetings in 59 human languages…116 encoded pictures [including this croc photo] on our science, our civilization and ourselves.” “Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known. For small creatures such as we the vastness is bearable only through love. We’re made of star stuff. We are a way for the cosmos to know itself.” Carl Sagan Murmurs from Earth – 14 Footer from Island of Alia Bay, Lake Rudolf, ultimately sent off on Voyager II, 1965/2006 Gelatin silver print with ink and collage This image was originally published in Eyelids of Morning, The Mingled Destinies of Crocodiles and Men, by Alistair Graham and Peter Beard, a book dedicated to “Heroes, Missionaries and Martyrs, their perils, adventures and achievements.” #Apollo #discovery #CarlSagan #Voyager #space #epicstories #crocodiles #mankind #nasa #naturalhistory #art #bookstagram #Apollo50th #spaceflight #carlsaganquotes #AlistairGraham #PeterBeard #LakeRudolf #FridayMotivation #astrobiologist #cosmos #stars #stardust #creatures #destiny #collage #greatstories #goldenrecord #adventure
Celebri i suoi scatti di denuncia degli animali assassinati dai bracconieri, che hanno fatto da accompagnamento visivo per La mia Africa, il romanzo scritto dalla grande amica Karen Blixen.