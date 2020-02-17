Untitled Goose Game è il gioco migliore dell’anno ai Dice Awards

L’oca diabolica di Untitled Goose Game ha colpito di nuovo, stavolta mandando a gambe all’aria il tavolo della concorrenza e arraffando il titolo di miglior gioco dell’anno nell’ultima edizione dei Dice Awards.

Il premio, assegnato annualmente dalla Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences è – al pari dei Game Awards, i Bafta e i Game Developer Choice Awards – uno dei riconoscimenti più importanti e chiacchierati del settore, e quest’anno più che in passato le produzioni indipendenti sembrano aver trionfato sui progetti ad alto budget.

Baba is You (Hempuli Oy), per esempio, si è aggiudicato il prestigioso premio per il miglior game design, mentre Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo) ha soffiato quello di miglior titolo portatile a un rivale come Luigi’s Mansion 3, che ha dovuto consolarsi con quello per le migliori animazioni. Tra i giochi tripla A invece il più premiato è Control, con il riconoscimento per la miglior regia, direzione artistica e colonna sonora originale, nonché quello di miglior gioco d’azione dell’anno.

Nell’elenco dei premiati si notano infine assenti eccellenti come Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice, Gears 5, Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 e Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, solo per dirne alcuni. Tutti giochi che di sicuro hanno segnato positivamente l’anno appena trascorso, ma che questa volta sono tornati a casa a mani vuote.

Ecco l’elenco completo di tutti i premi e i vincitori: