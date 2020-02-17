Untitled Goose Game è il gioco migliore dell’anno ai Dice Awards

L’oca diabolica di Untitled Goose Game ha colpito di nuovo, stavolta mandando a gambe all’aria il tavolo della concorrenza e arraffando il titolo di miglior gioco dell’anno nell’ultima edizione dei Dice Awards.
Il premio, assegnato annualmente dalla Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences è – al pari dei Game Awards, i Bafta e i Game Developer Choice Awards – uno dei riconoscimenti più importanti e chiacchierati del settore, e quest’anno più che in passato le produzioni indipendenti sembrano aver trionfato sui progetti ad alto budget.
Baba is You (Hempuli Oy), per esempio, si è aggiudicato il prestigioso premio per il miglior game design, mentre Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo) ha soffiato quello di miglior titolo portatile a un rivale come Luigi’s Mansion 3, che ha dovuto consolarsi con quello per le migliori animazioni. Tra i giochi tripla A invece il più premiato è Control, con il riconoscimento per la miglior regia, direzione artistica e colonna sonora originale, nonché quello di miglior gioco d’azione dell’anno.
Nell’elenco dei premiati si notano infine assenti eccellenti come Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice, Gears 5, Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 e Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, solo per dirne alcuni. Tutti giochi che di sicuro hanno segnato positivamente l’anno appena trascorso, ma che questa volta sono tornati a casa a mani vuote.
Ecco l’elenco completo di tutti i premi e i vincitori:
- Game of the Year: Untitled Goose Game
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Control
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Baba Is You
- Portable Game of the Year: Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Untitled Goose Game
- Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Pistol Whip
- Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Blood & Truth
- Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: Apex Legends
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Sports Game of the Year: FIFA 2020
- Role-Playing Game of the Year: The Outer Worlds
- Racing Game of the Year: Mario Kart Tour
- Fighting Game of the Year: Mortal Kombat 11
- Family Game of the Year: Super Mario Maker 2
- Adventure Game of the Year: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Action Game of the Year: Control
- Outstanding Technical Achievement: Death Stranding
- Outstanding Achievement in Story: Disco Elysium
- Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Death Stranding
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Control
- Outstanding Achievement in Character: Untitled Goose Game
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Control
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Luigi’s Mansion 3
And the #DICEAwards Game of the Year goes to #UntitledGooseGame! HONK pic.twitter.com/7zk9wnyn1S
— AIAS – #DICEAwards / #DICE2020 (@Official_AIAS) February 14, 2020