Untitled Goose Game è il gioco migliore dell’anno ai Dice Awards

La cerimonia di quest’anno ha visto il trionfo di molte produzioni indipendenti sui rivali ad alto budget, che erano dati invece per favoriti

Oltre al titolo di miglior gioco dell’anno, Untitled Goose Game ha ricevuto anche quello per il miglior personaggio e miglior gioco indipendente.

L’oca diabolica di Untitled Goose Game ha colpito di nuovo, stavolta mandando a gambe all’aria il tavolo della concorrenza e arraffando il titolo di miglior gioco dell’anno nell’ultima edizione dei Dice Awards.
Il premio, assegnato annualmente dalla Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences è – al pari dei Game Awards, i Bafta e i Game Developer Choice Awards – uno dei riconoscimenti più importanti e chiacchierati del settore, e quest’anno più che in passato le produzioni indipendenti sembrano aver trionfato sui progetti ad alto budget.

Baba is You (Hempuli Oy), per esempio, si è aggiudicato il prestigioso premio per il miglior game design, mentre Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo) ha soffiato quello di miglior titolo portatile a un rivale come Luigi’s Mansion 3, che ha dovuto consolarsi con quello per le migliori animazioni. Tra i giochi tripla A invece il più premiato è Control, con il riconoscimento per la miglior regia, direzione artistica e colonna sonora originale, nonché quello di miglior gioco d’azione dell’anno.
Nell’elenco dei premiati si notano infine assenti eccellenti come Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice, Gears 5, Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 e Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, solo per dirne alcuni. Tutti giochi che di sicuro hanno segnato positivamente l’anno appena trascorso, ma che questa volta sono tornati a casa a mani vuote.
Ecco l’elenco completo di tutti i premi e i vincitori:

  • Game of the Year: Untitled Goose Game
  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Control
  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Baba Is You
  • Portable Game of the Year: Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Untitled Goose Game
  • Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Pistol Whip
  • Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Blood & Truth
  • Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: Apex Legends
  • Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Sports Game of the Year: FIFA 2020
  • Role-Playing Game of the Year: The Outer Worlds
  • Racing Game of the Year: Mario Kart Tour
  • Fighting Game of the Year: Mortal Kombat 11
  • Family Game of the Year: Super Mario Maker 2
  • Adventure Game of the Year: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Action Game of the Year: Control
  • Outstanding Technical Achievement: Death Stranding
  • Outstanding Achievement in Story: Disco Elysium
  • Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Death Stranding
  • Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Control
  • Outstanding Achievement in Character: Untitled Goose Game
  • Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Control
  • Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Luigi’s Mansion 3

 

