Nintendo Switch ha più giochi di PS4 e Xbox One!

Certo, può sembrare strano che la console Nintendo, più giovane delle due concorrenti, possa vantare un primato relativo al numero di videogame disponibili a catalogo, eppure, a vedere il dato relativo al 2019, le cose stanno proprio così. La società NDP Group, specializzata in indagini di mercato, ha infatti rilevato che, nel solo territorio nord-americano, Switch ha collezionato ben 1480 nuovi lanci, cioè oltre 400 in più rispetto a quelli di PS4 e Xbox One insieme.
From GamePulse and The NPD Group: New Release count by Platform for 2017, 2018 and 2019 in the U.S., Physical & Digital.
If you're thinking the Switch marketplace got a lot more crowded this year, and that a whole bunch of games were releasing all the time, well, you're right. pic.twitter.com/ByW1azu3zC
Dopo il sostanziale pareggio con le uscite di PS4 del 2018. la macchina delle meraviglie di Nintendo ha dunque preso il largo, offrendo molta più scelta al suo pubblico. Una mossa che le sta garantendo grande successo e vitalità e che stacca nettamente anche la Nintendo Wii in termini di nuovi rilasci.
More on Switch New Release counts… 2019 was such a remarkable year for many reasons, one of them being just how many games came to Switch. Here's a comparison of the 1st 3 calendar years of Switch to the 1st 3 calendar years of Wii. Check a👀 pic.twitter.com/AIPcivylRv
