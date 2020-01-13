Nintendo Switch ha più giochi di PS4 e Xbox One!

Certo, può sembrare strano che la console Nintendo, più giovane delle due concorrenti, possa vantare un primato relativo al numero di videogame disponibili a catalogo, eppure, a vedere il dato relativo al 2019, le cose stanno proprio così. La società NDP Group, specializzata in indagini di mercato, ha infatti rilevato che, nel solo territorio nord-americano, Switch ha collezionato ben 1480 nuovi lanci, cioè oltre 400 in più rispetto a quelli di PS4 e Xbox One insieme.

From GamePulse and The NPD Group: New Release count by Platform for 2017, 2018 and 2019 in the U.S., Physical & Digital.

If you're thinking the Switch marketplace got a lot more crowded this year, and that a whole bunch of games were releasing all the time, well, you're right. pic.twitter.com/ByW1azu3zC

— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 9, 2020