Nintendo Switch ha più giochi di PS4 e Xbox One!

Nel 2019 la console di Nintendo ha inondato il mercato di tanti nuovi titoli, al punto da surclassare le rivali di Sony e Microsoft

Di

A oggi, Nintendo Switch ha venduto oltre 50 milioni di unità, superando anche Xbox One, ferma a 46 milioni. PS4 è a più di 106 milioni.

Certo, può sembrare strano che la console Nintendo, più giovane delle due concorrenti, possa vantare un primato relativo al numero di videogame disponibili a catalogo, eppure, a vedere il dato relativo al 2019, le cose stanno proprio così. La società NDP Group, specializzata in indagini di mercato, ha infatti rilevato che, nel solo territorio nord-americano, Switch ha collezionato ben 1480 nuovi lanci, cioè oltre 400 in più rispetto a quelli di PS4 e Xbox One insieme. 

Dopo il sostanziale pareggio con le uscite di PS4 del 2018. la macchina delle meraviglie di Nintendo ha dunque preso il largo, offrendo molta più scelta al suo pubblico. Una mossa che le sta garantendo grande successo e vitalità e che stacca nettamente anche la Nintendo Wii in termini di nuovi rilasci.

 

