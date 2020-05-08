54 videogame al prezzo di uno: l’incredibile offerta di Square Enix

Una maxi raccolta di alcuni dei migliori titoli Square Enix ed Eidos, al pezzo di un gioco (e pure scontato): è l’offerta attiva fin da ora su Steam e promossa da Square Enix. Si tratta della campagna “Stay Home & Play”, offre uno sconto del 95% e vuole essere un modo per favorire il distanziamento sociale e far sopportare un po’ meglio questo periodo di isolamento.

E si tratta di titoli davvero eccellenti. Ecco l’elenco completo:

1. Rise of the Tomb Raider

2. Just Cause 3

3. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

4. Life is Strange: Complete Season

5. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

6. Tomb Raider (2013)

7. Tomb Raider I

8. Tomb Raider II

9. Tomb Raider III

10. Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation

11. Tomb Raider V Chronicles

12. Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness

13. Tomb Raider Legend

14. Tomb Raider Anniversary

15. Tomb Raider Underworld

16. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

17. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

18. Just Cause

19. Just Cause 2

20. Kane and Lynch: Dead Men

21. Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days

22. Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut

23. Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition

24. Deus Ex: Invisible War

25. Deus Ex: The Fall

26. Thief

27. Thief: Deadly Shadows

28. Thief II: The Metal Age

29. Thief Gold

30. Battlestations: Pacific

31. Battlestations: Midway

32. Project Snowblind

33. Mini Ninjas

34. Order of War

35. Flora’s Fruit Farm

36. Supreme Commander 2

37. Conflict: Desert Storm

38. Conflict: Denied Ops

39. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

40. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2

41. Legacy of Kain: Defiance

42. Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain

43. Dungeon Siege

44. Dungeon Siege II

45. Dungeon Siege III

46. Anachronox

47. Pandemonium

48. Deathtrap Dungeon

49. Daikatana

50. Omikron: The Nomad Soul

51. Goetia

52. Hitman GO: Definitive Edition

53. Lara Croft GO

54. The Turing Test

Come potete vedere, ci sono grandi classici e anche titoli recenti, tra cui parecchi action e open world chhe, già da soli, offrono divertimento per giorni.

Per acquistare la maxi raccolta non resta che andare nell’apposito pagina di Steam e procedere all’acwuisto.