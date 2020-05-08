54 videogame al prezzo di uno: l’incredibile offerta di Square Enix

Una maxi raccolta di alcuni dei migliori titoli Square Enix ed Eidos, al pezzo di un gioco (e pure scontato): è l’offerta attiva fin da ora su Steam e promossa da Square Enix. Si tratta della campagna “Stay Home & Play”, offre uno sconto del 95% e vuole essere un modo per favorire il distanziamento sociale e far sopportare un po’ meglio questo periodo di isolamento.
E si tratta di titoli davvero eccellenti. Ecco l’elenco completo:
1. Rise of the Tomb Raider
2. Just Cause 3
3. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
4. Life is Strange: Complete Season
5. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
6. Tomb Raider (2013)
7. Tomb Raider I
8. Tomb Raider II
9. Tomb Raider III
10. Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
11. Tomb Raider V Chronicles
12. Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
13. Tomb Raider Legend
14. Tomb Raider Anniversary
15. Tomb Raider Underworld
16. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
17. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
18. Just Cause
19. Just Cause 2
20. Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
21. Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
22. Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut
23. Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
24. Deus Ex: Invisible War
25. Deus Ex: The Fall
26. Thief
27. Thief: Deadly Shadows
28. Thief II: The Metal Age
29. Thief Gold
30. Battlestations: Pacific
31. Battlestations: Midway
32. Project Snowblind
33. Mini Ninjas
34. Order of War
35. Flora’s Fruit Farm
36. Supreme Commander 2
37. Conflict: Desert Storm
38. Conflict: Denied Ops
39. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
40. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
41. Legacy of Kain: Defiance
42. Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
43. Dungeon Siege
44. Dungeon Siege II
45. Dungeon Siege III
46. Anachronox
47. Pandemonium
48. Deathtrap Dungeon
49. Daikatana
50. Omikron: The Nomad Soul
51. Goetia
52. Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
53. Lara Croft GO
54. The Turing Test
Come potete vedere, ci sono grandi classici e anche titoli recenti, tra cui parecchi action e open world chhe, già da soli, offrono divertimento per giorni.
Per acquistare la maxi raccolta non resta che andare nell’apposito pagina di Steam e procedere all’acwuisto.